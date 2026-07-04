A Philippine classroom put Valorant on the syllabus, and students are graded like it’s math class

Students in the Philippines are studying Valorant as part of an official Grade 10 curriculum, according to a document that recently circulated online. As detailed by Dexerto, the material comes from the Department of Education’s Matatag Curriculum, where a specific lesson centers on promoting digital wellness through the game.

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The curriculum asks students to break down Valorant’s game mechanics and objectives, then explain how strategy and teamwork apply to their own matches. It also requires them to show respect and fairness in online play, manage their time while helping run an esports event, and apply event planning concepts in practice.

The Valorant lesson sits inside a wider Grade 10 module focused on e-health and e-sports, designed to promote personal wellness through active engagement with games students already play. Individual schools can choose from a list of approved titles to meet the module’s objectives, and Valorant is just one option available to educators.

Educators have plenty of other games to choose from

Schools are not limited to Valorant when satisfying the module’s esports requirements. Other approved titles include League of Legends, Dota, Hearthstone, StarCraft II, Rocket League, Minecraft, FIFA, PUBG, and Tekken, giving instructors room to match lessons to whichever game resonates most with their students.

Valorant is officially being taught at schools as part of a middle school curriculum



Students in the Philippines are taught game mechanics, agent roles, teamwork, strategy, and even how to run esports events pic.twitter.com/rhahBBT7qY — Dexerto (@Dexerto) July 3, 2026

League of Legends already carries some weight outside the classroom, as the same title has opened the door to college esports scholarships at universities abroad. PUBG, another title on the list, has built its own competitive ecosystem, with recent tournaments assembling seven figure prize pools for professional teams.

The inclusion of esports in a formal grading system marks a shift from treating competitive gaming as a hobby to treating it as a structured subject with defined learning outcomes. Under the curriculum, students are evaluated on their comprehension of game mechanics as well as their conduct and organizational skills during matches.

The full curriculum document lists digital wellness and esports facilitation as required learning outcomes for Grade 10 students enrolled in the module.

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