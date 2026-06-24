Rockstar wants $80 for GTA 6’s physical edition, and fans just realized the box doesn’t even have a disc in it

The wait for Grand Theft Auto 6 is almost over, but the latest details regarding its physical release are catching many gamers off guard. Rockstar Games has officially confirmed that the standard edition of the game will carry a price tag of $79.99, while the premium Ultimate Edition will cost $99.99. As detailed by Windows Central, the physical version of the game will not actually contain a disc, with the box instead holding a code for a digital download.

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It is a move that has sparked plenty of conversation among fans. While some are questioning the point of buying a physical copy if there is no disc to show for it, others are concerned about the inability to resell the game or share the code, amid the industry’s broader shift away from physical media. The BBC reported that the lack of a disc has drawn particular criticism from longtime collectors who view physical ownership as part of the appeal of buying a boxed copy.

The $10 increase over the typical $70 price tag for big budget games has drawn attention, though some fans seem less bothered by the cost itself. For context, when GTA 5 launched back in 2013, the standard edition cost $59.99, and freelance video games journalist Vic Hood said the price tag for the standard edition was fairly reasonable, though she acknowledged the lack of a disc may irk some physical collectors.

Rockstar’s pricing strategy banks on broad appeal

The logic from Rockstar’s perspective is fairly clear. As Hood pointed out, the decision reduces the amount of rebuying and reselling and helps prevent leaks, a calculated move that seems to align with the company’s broader business strategy.

The physical version of GTA 6 will only include a digital code.



There will be no disc. pic.twitter.com/MfNCQmrNJH — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 24, 2026

Joost van Dreunen, a professor of games business at NYU Stern, described the pricing as a clever strategy by Rockstar and its parent company Take-Two, noting that Take-Two is catering to the largest possible audience while offering die hards an upgraded tier. Some analysts have suggested it could be the most expensive game ever made, a claim that has only grown louder as development costs have been scrutinized.

Speaking of that upgraded tier, the $99.99 Ultimate Edition offers more than just a higher price, including exclusive access to five specific in game stores for the single player experience. These locations, which include specialized mod shops like Rideout Customs and One Eyed Willie’s, as well as unique clothing stores, hair salons, and tattoo parlors, are restricted solely to those who purchase the Ultimate Edition. Whether locking this kind of customization behind a paywall will sit well with the community remains to be seen, especially since there is currently no mention of these stores being available in GTA Online.

It has been a long road for Rockstar, especially after the company confirmed it was working on the title in February 2022. The development process hit a snag when the company was hacked and assets from the work in progress title were leaked online, which forced the team to delay the release window, and Take-Two has separately acknowledged that the project ran well behind its original internal target. The game is now set to arrive on November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S.

Pre-orders are set to open at midnight local time on June 25. Rockstar has confirmed that players who pre-order will be able to begin pre-loading the game on their consoles on November 12, and the physical version will also be available starting that day to support the pre-loading process.

The game itself will feature the first ever playable female protagonist in a 3D setting, Lucia, alongside her partner Jason. The success of this $80 price point could set a new standard for other major titles, and Hood has suggested that if this game can lead the charge for a palatable price increase, other studios are likely to follow suit.

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