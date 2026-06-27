eBay sellers are reselling GTA 6 pre-orders at higher prices despite no shortage, and one buyer paid over $9 in shipping for a code that needed none

Some Grand Theft Auto 6 fans are paying well above retail price for pre-orders on eBay, even though Rockstar Games has confirmed there is no shortage of stock. The trend has raised eyebrows given that anyone can currently secure a copy of the game through official digital storefronts without paying a cent over MSRP.

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Rockstar opened pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto 6 on June 25, 2026, at midnight local time, as detailed by Dexerto. The Standard Edition is priced at $79.99, while the Ultimate Edition is set at $99.99, with the game scheduled to launch on November 19, 2026 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Digital pre-loading is set to begin on November 12, 2026, a date that also applies to physical edition buyers in a different way. Rockstar’s own pre-order listing notes that the boxed version does not include a disc, stating only that the physical package contains a download code for the game.

Scalpers are charging triple-digit markups for codes that aren’t even scarce

Despite the pre-orders being nothing more than digital codes, the aftermarket on eBay has seen some notable markups. One listing for a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S pre-order sold for $138.20, with an additional $17.03 delivery charge attached. Another listing for a PlayStation 5 presale sold for $120, plus $9.53 in shipping, despite the code requiring no physical delivery to function.

Other completed sales reflect a similar pattern. Some standard PlayStation 5 editions sold for $87.90, while others went for $93.22 plus $20.47 in shipping, and one listing reached $101.19, above the confirmed $79.99 retail price. The Ultimate Edition has seen similar activity, with one listing selling for $101.19, slightly above its official $99.99 price point, even though the game remains available through the PlayStation Store, the Microsoft Store, the Rockstar Games Store, and other retailers worldwide.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is set in Vice City and follows Jason and Lucia as they navigate a conspiracy across the state of Leonida. All pre-orders and purchases made before November 20, 2026 include the Vintage Vice City Pack, a set of items referencing the series’ classic era, while digital pre-orders also come with a free month of GTA+. The surge in pre-order demand follows a period in which several unrelated stories have gone viral on social media, including one in which a TikToker’s confiscated liquid item drew attention after being seized at airport security.

Rockstar Games, a label of Take-Two Interactive Software, has confirmed the title will remain widely available across all major platforms ahead of launch. Separately, rising consumer frustration has also surfaced elsewhere this week, as seen in restaurants adjusting tipping policies amid complaints from tourists during the World Cup. The Standard and Ultimate Editions of Grand Theft Auto 6 remain available at full MSRP through official retailers ahead of the game’s November 19, 2026 release date.

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