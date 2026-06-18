Rockstar just confirmed GTA 6 pre-orders open June 25, and the cover art hides one detail fans are already obsessing over

Rockstar Games has confirmed that pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI will officially open on June 25. Fans can already add the game to their wishlist on the PlayStation Store or Microsoft Store to get notified the moment pre-order buttons go live.

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As detailed by Rockstar Games on its official newswire, the title is now set to launch on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The previous entry, Grand Theft Auto V, released in 2013 and has gone on to sell 230 million copies, making it the second best-selling video game of all time, according to Wikipedia’s list of best-selling video games.

Alongside the pre-order announcement, Rockstar released the official cover art in a thirty-second video. The artwork features protagonists Jason and Lucia positioned above the title, rendered in a purple and orange color palette consistent with the series’ pop-art style.

The cover art leans heavily into Leonida’s Florida-inspired identity

The fictional state of Leonida, modeled on Florida, appears throughout the cover through imagery such as flamingos and alligators. A yellow car, a helicopter, and motorbikes are also shown across separate panels, reflecting the high-energy visual style associated with the franchise. The full artwork is available as a downloadable file on the official Grand Theft Auto VI website.

Pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI will officially begin on June 25 on digital storefronts and at other select retailers.



Check out the official cover art, also available as downloadable artwork at https://t.co/XPwC8URCQ4 pic.twitter.com/pRVXk4eyDQ — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) June 18, 2026

Two gameplay trailers have been released so far, one in December 2023 and another in May 2025, which have combined for 446 million views as players examined details about Jason and Lucia’s story. Speculation around the title has also intersected with its production costs, as analysts have estimated GTA 6’s development budget runs into the billions, a figure that makes every other video game budget look like pocket change by comparison.

Grand Theft Auto V remains one of the best-selling entries in the series, while Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold 85 million copies, according to the same best-selling games list. Amid the pre-order rollout, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has separately addressed how late the title’s development has run, even as the November 19 launch date remains confirmed.

Pre-orders are scheduled to open on June 25, with the game’s launch set for November 19, 2026, on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

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