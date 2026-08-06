Rockstar Games’ upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI Extended Look presentation will reportedly run for approximately 20 minutes, according to information relayed by a Netflix customer support representative. The reported runtime aligns with earlier claims suggesting the next look at the game would be a substantial, meaningful reveal. As detailed by Vice, the figure has not been confirmed by Rockstar itself.

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Rockstar surprised fans by announcing that the Extended Look presentation is heading to Netflix on August 27, leaving many players uncertain about what the event would actually cover. The publisher has stayed notably vague about the specific contents of the showcase, and it remains unclear whether it will focus purely on gameplay or highlight specific features.

The runtime detail surfaced after a fan reached out to Netflix’s support team directly. A representative reportedly told the fan, “The showcase will last approximately 20 minutes,” though the response may have originated from an automated chatbot rather than a human agent. Attack of the Fanboy could not independently verify the claim, and it should be treated with caution until Rockstar provides official confirmation.

This runtime lines up with earlier insider rumors

The reported length becomes more notable when weighed against previous claims circulating in the gaming community. Content creator DarkViperAU said in June, “I know a guy. He reckons the next trailer is 20 minutes.” Gaming insider NateTheHate separately described the next trailer as a meaningful look at the game, and the two claims appear to point toward the same event now scheduled for August 27.

Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look will also launch on the official Rockstar Games YouTube channel and the Grand Theft Auto VI site at 9 p.m. ET on August 27. — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) August 6, 2026

Whether the matching claims reflect a genuine leak or simple coincidence remains unclear. The game is currently four months from launch, and fans have not yet seen a deep dive into its mechanics or world, which a 20-minute showcase would help address.

Rockstar’s promotional rollout for the game has already drawn scrutiny elsewhere, including the resale of pre-order codes on eBay despite no shortage of stock through official retailers. The publisher has also faced pushback over its physical edition pricing, after fans discovered the boxed release does not include a disc.

As of publication, Rockstar Games had not confirmed the runtime for the August 27 Extended Look.

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