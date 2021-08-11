PUBG’s Next eSprorts Event Will Have a 1 Million Dollar Price Pool

PUBG: Battlegrounds has just today announced the newest eSports event, known as PUBG Continental Series 5, with each region competing for 250,000 USD for a total prize pool of 1 million dollars across all 4 regions.

PUBG has also announced all the dates for the open qualifiers of the tournament as follows:

The Middle East and Africa, from the 6th to the 8th of August, broadcasted in Turkish on this Twitch Channel.

Europe West, from the 20th to the 22nd of August, broadcasted in English on this Twitch Channel.

Europ East, from the 27th to the 29th of August, broadcasted in Russian on this Twitch channel.

Save the schedule for later and dial in the prize structure. Teams will participate in a greater prize pool each week! Which region are you excited to see earn their keep? 💰#PUBGEsports pic.twitter.com/yZA3VkCoAk — PUBG Esports (@PUBGEsports) August 11, 2021

PCS5 Grand Final will culminate all the action from all the qualifiers and the group stage event. The finals schedule will all take place starting in the second half of September and is announced as follows:

PCS5 EUROPE: Sept. 18-19 | Sept. 25-26 | Oct. 2-3

Sept. 18-19 | Sept. 25-26 | Oct. 2-3 PCS5 AM: Sept. 16-17 | Sept. 23-24 | Sept. 30-Oct. 1

Sept. 16-17 | Sept. 23-24 | Sept. 30-Oct. 1 PCS5 APAC: Sept. 16-17 | Sept. 23-24 | Sept. 30-Oct. 1

Sept. 16-17 | Sept. 23-24 | Sept. 30-Oct. 1 PCS5 ASIA: Sept. 18-19 | Sept. 25-26 | Oct. 2-3

Fans participation as always will be rewarded in-game, with the Pick’ Em Challenge. Players will have the opportunity to predict the outcomes of each regional tournament, and those who get them right will earn in-game rewards.

In order to vote, players will need voting coupons, those can be obtained by either purchasing PCS5 themed items, or by simply watching the tournament. 30% of the PCS5 challenge’s net sales, will go directly to the participating teams.