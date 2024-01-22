This Overpowered Early-Game Palworld Item Makes Everything Easy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In Palworld, players are limited to fighting with one Pal at a time — but what if I told you there’s a way to change that? With the Dream Chaser Partner Skill, you can battle alongside five Pals simultaneously…with a catch.

Recommended Videos

Dream Chaser is a partner skill exclusive to Daedream, a Pal players can catch in early-game areas at night. Once the necessary item is crafted, all Daedreams in your party will automatically fight alongside you and your active Pal.

Throwing an entire party of Pals at a boss feels hugely overpowered, and the best part is that you can access the item you need at Level 8. Let’s jump into finding Daedream, crafting Daedream’s Necklace, and melting some high-level enemies.

Where to Find Daedream in Palworld

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Daedream is found at night in most of Palworld’s early-game areas. I consistently found Daedream every night during the beginning of the game, so you shouldn’t have trouble tracking down this mischievous Pal. Just make sure you’re warm enough for Palworld’s chilly nights.

As well as being easy to track down, Daedream is also an easy catch. All you need to watch out for are its magic blasts, which you’ll soon be throwing at your enemies instead.

How to Craft Daedream’s Necklace and Use Multiple Pals

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You need to craft Daedream’s Necklace at a Pal Gear Workbench to unlock Daedream’s Dream Chaser Partner Skill and have it follow you. The good news is that you only need to craft one of these, regardless of how many Daedreams you plan to demolish your enemies with.

Daedream’s Necklace is unlockable at Level 8 in the technology tab. If you haven’t already, you also need the Pal Gear Work Bench from the Level 6 row. The item requires 10 Paldium Fragments, 10 Fiber, and 5 Leather to craft.

Paldium Fragments can be mined from stone or Paldium deposits

can be mined from stone or Paldium deposits Fiber is gathered by hitting trees

is gathered by hitting trees Leather is dropped by defeating certain Pals

Keep an eye out for Pals like Foxparks, Nitewing, and Direhowl while hunting for Daedream to gather the Leather you need. I gathered my Leather by battling Pals in areas near the Grassy Behemoth Hills tower.

How to Use Multiple Daedream Simultaneously

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once Daedream’s Necklace has been crafted at the Pal Gear Work Bench, all Daedream in your party will automatically fight beside you and follow you around. When you attack using your weapon, Daedream will passively launch its Dark Ball attack at enemies.

It’s important to note that Daedream will only attack unless actively sent out. It can’t work, switch between moves, or tank attacks. However, it does destroy enemies with a pretty loud beam of energy. As long as you don’t aim for too mighty of a foe — like my Level 7 Daedreams facing off against Mammorest — your personal army of Daedreams will melt just about anything in your way.

This article was written while playing Palworld on PC via Xbox Game Pass.

- This article was updated on January 21st, 2024