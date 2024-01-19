Image: Pocket Pair

Palworld has a vast array of systems you will have to get used to and I know one of these is learning how to stay warm and keep track of your character’s temperature.

This article will take you through how to stay warm in Palworld easily without having to worry about a cold chill catching up with you.

Best Ways to Warm Up Fast in Palworld

To warm up quickly in Palworld I recommend finding an open campfire around the world and then standing next to it. For example, I found a campfire/open flame at Marsh Island just a tiny distance away from the main southeast teleport. You won’t need any immediate resources for this process compared to building a campfire if you’re in a predicament and need warmth as soon as possible.

Marsh Island itself is also a brilliant place for gathering some general resources such as basic wood, stone, and Paldium fragments I have personally found. The next best way to stay warm in Palworld is to build a handheld torch at a workbench. You can do this for two pieces of wood and two stones once you have built a workbench by using two other pieces of wood.

Fire-type pals (such as Rooby) will also warm you up slightly when standing around them. Likewise, you could also build a campfire but you’ll need a fire-type pal to light it up so that’s why the other two methods are quicker in the early game. Another great way to stay warm is by crafting and wearing armor like the Cloth Outfit after unlocking it through the “Technology” menu for two technology points after you have them.

How to Build a Campfire in Palworld

When you would like to build a campfire, you will first have to unlock it from the Technology menu for one point. After that is done, access your build menu generally while in the game with B on a keyboard or X on a controller and go to the Food tab. You can then build the campfire if you have 10 Wood to spare. These campfires are excellent to have especially since you kill two birds with one stone: a quick way to warm up and an easy way to make food.

How to Tell If You Are Too Cold or Warm in Palworld | Check Temperature

Whenever you are too warm or cold in Palworld, the game will make it crystal clear to you that you are. There will be a status prompt that shows up, i.e: “cold” and then along with that the screen will also have a border effect as shown above. The small dial with the white pointer I have highlighted is where you can keep track of your character’s temperature at all times.

Now that you know how to stay warm in Palworld you can dive back in and start leveling up all of your stats once again.

