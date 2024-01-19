Best Ways to Get Technology Points Fast in Palworld

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you don’t have enough points to unlock the things you need to build, it’s time to learn how to get more Technology Points in Palworld!

Recommended Videos

In this game, you constantly use Technology Points to unlock new gear and facilities for your base, so it only makes sense that you want to get more points early in the game.

How to Get More Technology Points in Palworld

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The fastest way to get more Technology Points in Palworld is by using High Grade Technical Manuals. You can earn more technology by leveling up fast, unlocking fast travel points, or using High Grade Technical Manuals, but the latter is the best method by far.

High Grade Technical Manuals are consumable items in Palworld. Each time you use a Manual, you gain one Technology Point, which you can use to unlock new gear or structures in your Technology Tab. Since you can only craft items that you’ve unlocked in the Technology Tab, it’s essential for all players to farm High Grade Technical Manuals if they want to access everything Palworld has to offer.

Leveling and discovering Fast Travel points will happen naturally as you play through the game, fight other pals, build new structures, and explore new areas. However, it takes a while to get a decent amount of points. If you want a bunch of points quickly, I recommend you start farming High Grade Technical Manuals.

Where to Find High Grade Technical Manuals in Palworld

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The quickest and easiest way to acquire High Grade Technical Manuals in Palworld is by defeating or capturing Hoocrates. Although there are other Pals that drop this item, Hoocrates is a bird Pal that can be found near the starting area of the game during the night period, making its level low enough for an easier hunting and capturing process.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Ensure you gather enough Paldium to craft several Pal Spheres before you leave your base at night. I like to carry a high-damage weapon for protection, and a low-damage one to be able to poke a Hoocrates without reducing its HP to zero when trying to capture it. I also like to gather a lot of ore to make better Pal Spheres just in case I see a rare Pal that only appears at night. Believe me, it happens.

This is essentially how you earn more Technology Points in Palworld during the early stages of the game. Later on, you will stumble upon other Pals who also drop this item at a higher rate, but Hoocrates will always be a reliable source of High Grade Technical Manuals.

Pals that Drop High Grade Technological Manual and Their Location in Palworld

Hoocrates

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Wixen

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Katress

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

How to Get Ancient Technology Points in Palworld

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You can acquire Ancient Technology Points in Palworld by defeating bosses and huge Pals marked on your map, such as the level 38 Mammorest near the starting area. Ancient Technology Points function like your basic Technology Points, but they’re only for specific items found in the rightmost column of the technology tab.

These special points unlock interesting things, such as a grappling hook, a porch that provides an extra slot in your inventory for food, and the incubator where you hatch the eggs you get from breeding Pals.