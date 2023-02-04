Overwatch Characters Release Order

Since Overwatch 2 basically picks up where Overwatch 1 left off, the roster remained the same, just with new additions. New Heroes are being added quite frequently. We’re now at 36 for the entire roster, but what is the release order of all the characters in Overwatch since the first game? We’ll present that below.

The Release Order of All Characters in Overwatch 1 and 2

To start off, these are the characters who were in Overwatch’s base roster.

D.va

Reinhardt

Roadhog

Winston

Zarya

Bastion

Cassidy

Genji

Hanzo

Junkrat

Mei

Pharah

Reaper

Soldier: 76

Symmetra

Torbjorn

Tracer

Widowmaker

Lucio

Mercy

Zenyatta

After the base roster, here is every newcomer from both the first game into the second. Their names listed will go from when they were released.

Ana – July 2016

Sombra – November 2016

Orisa – March 2017

Doomfist – July 2017

Moira – November 2017

Brigitte – March 2018

Wrecking Ball – July 2018

Ashe – November 2018

Baptiste – March 2019

Sigma – August 2019

Echo – April 2020

Overwatch 2 New Heroes Release Order

Sojourn – April 2022 (OW2 Beta)

Junker Queen – June 2022 (OW2 Beta)

Kiriko – October 2022

Ramattra – December 2022

This roster will expand after Ramattra, so it is far from over in terms of what to expect from the game. However, it is unclear at the moment if there will be a new Hero coming out every season. As we have seen so far, Kiriko came with the release of Season 1 and Ramattra was released with Season 2.

So far, all we know is that there will be a new Control map in an area more focused on the existing hero, Mei. As soon as we know more or if there are any hints regarding the further expansion of the game’s roster, we’ll be sure to tell.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 4th, 2023