Elden Ring: Where to Use Primal Glintstone

Elden Ring is full of little side quests that further unravel a detailed story that plays some part in the grand scheme of things. The errand with the Primal Glintstone is no different. Here is everything we know about the PRimal Glintstone in Elden Ring and how to use it.

The starting place to use the Primal Glintstone in Elden Ring is at the Three Sisters, which is west of Caria Manor in Liurnia of the Lakes. More specifically, you’ll need to start this at Ranni’s Rise. This area is only accessible if you have defeated Royal Knight Loretta. You will also need to have defeated Starscourge Radahn to access this quest. It may help you to also find Seluvis’s Secret Puppet Room while you are in this region. Once you are there, here are the steps you need to follow in order to use the Primal Glintstone in Elden Ring.

Starting at the Site of Grace, head left down the stairs and out of the tower. Once you are outside, head northeast towards the stone arches. In between the stone arches, perform a ground attack to reveal secret stairs that lead down. Head down and reach the main room with blue crystals and a few bodies. At the back of the room, attack the back wall that has branches on it to reveal another hidden room. Press “Transplant primal glintstone” and talk with the woman.

The next location of this wild goose chase is the Witchbane Ruins, which is south at the Weeping Peninsula south of the Fourth Church of Marika. This is where Sellen’s original body was. You’ll need to make your way to the bottom where you’ll talk to the person you spoke with before the Festival before defeating Starscourge Radahn. Apparently, Sellen was the most powerful and dangerous sorcerer ever and you just used the Primal Glintstone to give her a new body.

And that is the end of the Primal Glintstone quest. Though there doesn’t seem to be any physical rewards from this quest as of writing this, more evidence may come out as time passes. Plus, it is unclear what either helping Sellen with the Primal Glintstone or going against her has to do with anything. As more information becomes available, we’ll keep you updated.

Elden Ring is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.