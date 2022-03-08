Starscourge Radahn Boss Guide: How to Beat Starscourge Radahn in Elden Ring

Among the many bosses players can face in Elden Ring, very few are able to deal as much damage and perform attacks on a bigger scale than Starscourge Radahn, one of the demi-gods, and the main boss of the Caelid region. With that said, and to help all of those currently facing the legendary warrior, now consumed by scarlet rot, here’s how to beat Starscourge Radahn in Elden Ring.

First, Gear Up

Before facing Starscourge Radahn in Elden Ring, we advise you to equip your best armor and weapon, while keeping in mind that too much protection in exchange for movement is a fool’s gamble on this battle. Enhancing either Godrick’s Great Rune, or Morgott’s Great Rune can also work really well. If possible, making use of both Scarlet Rot and bleeding weapons will allow you to gain a great edge in the battle, as the effects will eat a great portion of his health.

How to Beat Starscourge Radahn in Elden Ring

Once the fight starts you will be directly facing Starscourge Radahn, who will focus on shooting gravitational arrows at a distance. Don’t focus on going to him and prioritize summoning all of your allies. While doing so, you can avoid the gravitational arrows shot by Starscourge Radahn by dodging forward as the arrow is about to hit you. Once you managed to summon at least Blaidd the Half-Wolf and Alexander the Warrior Jar, jump on Torrent and head to face the boss, who will most likely be busy facing the summons.

During its first phase, Starscourge Radahn will mostly make use of wide swings and jump attacks to deal massive damage. The attacks are also capable of stunning you when blocked by a non-greatshield. With that said, focus on getting as close as possible to him and use forward dodges to avoid his swings as you deal damage. To deal massive damage, focus on using your weapon skill.

Once Radahn’s health fall by 50-70% he will perform his ultimate move, leaping into the air and vanishing. When that happens, don’t waste time and summon Torrent, all while running away from your previous position. Once you can spot Radahn falling like a comment, or see a brilliant light on your back, dash forward, and, if needed, do a double jump to escape the blast. If you are lucky, the blast may be centered on your allies, but don’t bet on that and focus on escaping. After landing, the boss will make constant use of AoE Attacks and become extremely aggressive, so again, focus on staying close, while, this time, dodging sideways as well so that you can get behind him and deal damage. During his second phase, prioritize defense and only focus on attacking him when completely secured.

For those wondering, as with many other bosses in the game, it is possible to cheese Starscourge Radahn. If you are interested in how to do it, check out how to cheese Starscourge Radahn.

Elden Ring is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, exclusively via Steam.

- This article was updated on March 8th, 2022