Minecraft – How to Make Potion of Weakness

The Potion of Weakness in Minecraft is made at a brewing station and will take a handful of steps to complete. This Minecraft potion guide is unique in that it doesn’t need a nether wart to brew it. You will only need water bottles and the ingredients for the Potion of Weakness to complete the recipe. Once you’ve made the Potion of Weakness in the Brewing Stand you can add Gunpowder to it to make it a splash potion of weakness which will allow you to use it to cure villagers. The guide below will explain exactly how to make a Splash Potion of Weakness in Minecraft.

Splash Potion of Weakness Steps:

Step 1 – Gather ingredients (Blaze Powder, Bottle of Water, Fermented Spider Eye)

Step 2 – Add ingredients to Brewing Stand

Step 3 – Add Gunpowder

Step 1: Gather the Ingredients for the Splash Potion of Weakness

For this potion of weakness you will need the following ingredients:

Blaze Powder – Common item that can be got from blazes.

Glass Bottle of Water – Glass bottles can be found in drops or crafted. Fill this bottle with water.

Fermented Spider Eye – Crafted with Spider Eye, Sugar, and Brown Mushroom

Step 2: Add a the Blaze Powder, Bottle of Water, and Fermented Spider Eye to the Brewing Stand

Once you’ve added the Fermented Spider Eye to the Brewing Stand you will begin brewing the Potion of Weakness. Once the brewing is complete, one of the bottles of water in the brewing stand will become the potion of weakness.

Step 3: Use the Potion of Weakness

Once you’ve got the potion of weakness it’s got a couple of different uses. The potion of weakness’ main use is to reduce melee damage. However,

Splash Potion of Weakness

After you’ve completed the potion using the steps above you can then turn the potion of weakness into a Splash Potion of Weakness by adding Gunpowder to it after it’s complete. Coupled with a Golden Apple, the Splash Potion of Weakness can then be used to cure zombie villagers.