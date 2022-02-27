Elden Ring Full Boss List: Every Boss Fight in the Game

Elden Ring is not a game to take lightly, not only in your playstyle but in the sheer amount of content the game possesses. Dwarfing many games that have been released, Elden Ring doesn’t even take it lightly on the number of enemies and bosses in the game that you’ll need to beat and conquer to finish the game. How many bosses are there, you may be asking yourself?
Currently, 83 Bosses reside in the world of Elden Ring. This list will tell you all of them that you have to look forward to, and where they are located.
Elden Ring Boss Guide – How Many Are There
Things to know about the bosses of Elden Ring; Thankfully, once they are defeated, they will not respawn. There are major bosses, Field Bosses, and Greater Enemies, with the latter two being optional bosses that can grant better items than your standard enemies. Enemy Felled and Great Enemy Felled will show when fighting and defeating these optional bosses.
The boss list is as followed;
Bosses In Limgrave
- Anicent Hero of Zamor
- Beast of Farum Azula
- Bell Bearing Hunter
- Black Knife Assassin
- Bloodhound Knight Darriwil
- Cemetery Shade
- Crucible Knight
- Demi-Human Chief
- Erdtree Avatar
- Erdtree Burial Watchdog
- Flying Dragon Agheel
- Godrick the Grafted
- Grafted Scion
- Grave Warden Duelist
- Leonine Misbegotten
- Lion Guardian
- Mad Pumpkin Head
- Margit, the Fell Omen
- Night’s Cavalry
- Runebear
- Soldier of Godrick
- Stonedigger Troll
- Tibia Mariner
- Tree Sentinel
Bosses In Liurnia Of The Lakes
- Adan, Thief of Fire
- Alabaster Lord
- Alecto, Black Knife Ringleader
- Bols, Carian Knight
- Cleanrot Knight
- Crystalians
- Dragonkin Soldier of Nokstella
- Erdtree Avatar
- Glintstone Dragon Adula
- Glintstone Dragon Smarag
- Magma Wyrm Makar
- Omenkiller
- Red Wolf of Radagon
- Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon
- Royal Knight Loretta
- Royal Revenant
- Spirit-Caller Snail
- Tibia Mariner
Bosses in Caelid
- Black Blade Kindred
- Decaying Ekzykes
- Elder Dragon Greyoll
- Flying Dragon Greyll
- Godskin Apostle
- Night’s Cavalry
- Nox Swordstress & Nox Priest
- Starscourge Radahn
Bosses In Altus Plateau
- Elemer of the Briar
- Stonedigger Troll
Bosses In Mt. Gelmir
- Demi-Human Queen Margot
- Demi-Human Queen Maggie
- Full-Grown Fallingsar Beast
- God-Devouring Serpent
- Perfumer Tricia
- Ulcerated Tree Spirit
- Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy
Bosses In Leyndell, Royal Capital
- Crucible Knight
- Crucible Knight Ordovis
- Divine Bridge Golem
- Esgar, Priest of Blood
- Fell Twins
- Godfrey, First Elden Lord
- Morgott, the Omen King
- Sir Gideon Ofnir, the All-Knowing
Bosses In Mountaintops Of The Giants
- Ancient Hero of Zamor
- Borealis the Freezing Fog
- Commander Niall
- Death Rite Bird
- Fire Giant
Bosses In Siofra River
- Ancestor Spirit
- Dragonkin Soldier
Boses In Ainsel River
- Astel, Naturalborn of the Void
- Dragonkin Soldier
- Godskin Apostle and Godskin Noble
- Regal Ancestor Spirit
- Valiant Gargoyle
Bosses In Crumbling Farum Azula
- Godskin Duo
- Maliketh, the Black Blade
Bosses In Forbidden Lands
- Black Blade Kindred
Bosses In Nokron, Eternal City
- Mimic Tear
As you can see, there is no lack of content to take on, bosses to fight, and items to gather. You’ll need to make sure that you’re on your best game to conquer and defeat all of these foes, and we will be here through your journey to offer help to you when you need it.
Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.