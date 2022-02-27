Elden Ring Full Boss List: Every Boss Fight in the Game

Elden Ring is not a game to take lightly, not only in your playstyle but in the sheer amount of content the game possesses. Dwarfing many games that have been released, Elden Ring doesn’t even take it lightly on the number of enemies and bosses in the game that you’ll need to beat and conquer to finish the game. How many bosses are there, you may be asking yourself?

Currently, 83 Bosses reside in the world of Elden Ring. This list will tell you all of them that you have to look forward to, and where they are located.

Elden Ring Boss Guide – How Many Are There

Things to know about the bosses of Elden Ring; Thankfully, once they are defeated, they will not respawn. There are major bosses, Field Bosses, and Greater Enemies, with the latter two being optional bosses that can grant better items than your standard enemies. Enemy Felled and Great Enemy Felled will show when fighting and defeating these optional bosses.

The boss list is as followed;

Bosses In Limgrave

Anicent Hero of Zamor

Beast of Farum Azula

Bell Bearing Hunter

Black Knife Assassin

Bloodhound Knight Darriwil

Cemetery Shade

Crucible Knight

Demi-Human Chief

Erdtree Avatar

Erdtree Burial Watchdog

Flying Dragon Agheel

Godrick the Grafted

Grafted Scion

Grave Warden Duelist

Leonine Misbegotten

Lion Guardian

Mad Pumpkin Head

Margit, the Fell Omen

Night’s Cavalry

Runebear

Soldier of Godrick

Stonedigger Troll

Tibia Mariner

Tree Sentinel

Bosses In Liurnia Of The Lakes

Adan, Thief of Fire

Alabaster Lord

Alecto, Black Knife Ringleader

Bols, Carian Knight

Cleanrot Knight

Crystalians

Dragonkin Soldier of Nokstella

Erdtree Avatar

Glintstone Dragon Adula

Glintstone Dragon Smarag

Magma Wyrm Makar

Omenkiller

Red Wolf of Radagon

Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon

Royal Knight Loretta

Royal Revenant

Spirit-Caller Snail

Tibia Mariner

Bosses in Caelid

Black Blade Kindred

Decaying Ekzykes

Elder Dragon Greyoll

Flying Dragon Greyll

Godskin Apostle

Night’s Cavalry

Nox Swordstress & Nox Priest

Starscourge Radahn

Bosses In Altus Plateau

Elemer of the Briar

Stonedigger Troll

Bosses In Mt. Gelmir

Demi-Human Queen Margot

Demi-Human Queen Maggie

Full-Grown Fallingsar Beast

God-Devouring Serpent

Perfumer Tricia

Ulcerated Tree Spirit

Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy

Bosses In Leyndell, Royal Capital

Crucible Knight

Crucible Knight Ordovis

Divine Bridge Golem

Esgar, Priest of Blood

Fell Twins

Godfrey, First Elden Lord

Morgott, the Omen King

Sir Gideon Ofnir, the All-Knowing

Bosses In Mountaintops Of The Giants

Ancient Hero of Zamor

Borealis the Freezing Fog

Commander Niall

Death Rite Bird

Fire Giant

Bosses In Siofra River

Ancestor Spirit

Dragonkin Soldier

Boses In Ainsel River

Astel, Naturalborn of the Void

Dragonkin Soldier

Godskin Apostle and Godskin Noble

Regal Ancestor Spirit

Valiant Gargoyle

Bosses In Crumbling Farum Azula

Godskin Duo

Maliketh, the Black Blade

Bosses In Forbidden Lands

Black Blade Kindred

Bosses In Nokron, Eternal City

Mimic Tear

As you can see, there is no lack of content to take on, bosses to fight, and items to gather. You’ll need to make sure that you’re on your best game to conquer and defeat all of these foes, and we will be here through your journey to offer help to you when you need it.

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.