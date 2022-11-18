All Fuecoco Evolutions and How to Get Them in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Alongside the Grass-type Sprigatito and the Water-type Quaxly, players can choose the Fire-type Fuecoco as their starter in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. This crocodile-like Pokémon can easily blast through certain early Gym Leaders during the main story, and its strength will only become greater as it evolves. Still, there are some quirks to its later forms that players should be aware of, especially if they want to go up against the toughest foes in the game. Therefore, players should be aware of all Fuecoco evolutions while also knowing how to get them in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Obtain All Fuecoco Evolutions in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Like the other starting Pokémon, Fuecoco will evolve into its next form — Crocalor — at level 16. This will give it some extra strength while increasing its access to different moves. That being said, your main target should be level 36, as that is when Crocalor will evolve into Fuecoco’s final form, Skeledirge. This will turn the Pokémon into a Fire/Ghost-type while granting it access to Torch Song, a move with 80 base power that increases Skeledirge’s Special Attack when it connects. This stat is already very high for Skeledirge, so anything that survives the first use of Torch Song is unlikely to survive another.

Being partly a Ghost-type allows Skeledirge to learn some extremely powerful moves. Unfortunately, it might not be able to use them thanks to its underwhelming speed, giving both Quaxly’s and Sprigatito’s evolutions plenty of time to whip out their own strong attacks. To counteract this, Skeledirge boasts some impressive bulk, having higher HP and overall defense than the other starting Pokémon. It also boasts the least weaknesses and the most resistances when compared to the others. You’ll want to take advantage of Skeledirge’s high defense to survive super effective hits. If it can’t out-speed its rivals, this Fire-type Pokémon can certainly outlast them.

