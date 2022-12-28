Minecraft How to Make Smooth Stone

In Minecraft, you can harvest different types of stone building blocks and then further refine the material into smooth stone through crafting. Cobblestone is the most common type of stone, which you can find fairly easily and with early game equipment. In this guide, we’ll take you step by step through the process of making smooth stone in Minecraft and what items you’ll need to do this. After you work out how to play split-screen in Minecraft, you may even want to do this with a friend. There are three key things that you are going to need to make smooth stone in Minecraft. They are Stone, Coal, and a Furnace. Let’s go through step by step how to get each one.

Making Smooth Stone in Minecraft

The three main things that you will actually need to make Smooth Stone in the game are Coal, a furnace, and of course — stone. These items may seem all very easy to get to a well-rounded player but if you have forgotten or if someone is just getting their bearings with the game, it may take some time to actually work out.

Listed below in separate sections are written instructions on how to obtain each of the key items you will need to make the Smooth Stone and along with that the steps for making the stone itself.

Step 1: Get Cobblestone

As we explained above, Cobblestone is the most common type of stone that you can get at almost any time. You’ll need Cobblestone for a couple of things here. First, this is the stone that you are going to use to craft a furnace. Second, it’s the stone that you are going to refine into Smooth Stone.

Step 2: Get Coal

Coal is also a fairly common thing in Minecraft and you’ll need it to get your furnace running. You’ll find plenty of coal in and around stone areas. Simply look for the blocks that have black specks in them and you’ll get coal.

Step 3: Build the Furnance

You can build the Furnace by using 8 Cobblestone blocks in the crafting menu. Every block should be filled except the middle one to craft the Furnace.

Step 4: Use Furnace to Turn Cobblestone into Stone

Once you’ve got your furnace built you’re going to need something to put into it. Coal is a good source of energy for the furnace and it’s abundant so we’ll use the coal that we found above and put it into the bottom slot of the furnace. In the top slot you’re going to want to put your Cobblestone that you have left over. Once you put both items in the furnace you will see that the flames are burning and that signals that the Cobblestone is being turned into Stone.

Step 5: Use Furnace Again to Turn Stone into Smooth Stone

To get Smooth Stone you actually have to take this a step further and repeat the exact same process. You’ll take the Stone that you create in your first run with the furnace and then add coal and the result will be Smooth Stone. Now that you know how to make Smooth Stone, you may even want to learn how to make paper in Minecraft too.

Minecraft is available at this very moment for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 28th, 2022