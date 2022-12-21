All Dark Type Pokemon Counters and Weaknesses in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Dealing with dark types in Pokemon can be a bit tricky sometimes. Like flying types, they do have some outright immunities and can turn supereffective moves into just normal-hitting moves. With that said, these are all the dark-type Pokemon weaknesses in Scarlet and Violet. This will also include combinations so you know what works.

All Dark Type Pokemon Weaknesses in Scarlet and Violet

As we’ll soon get access to Pokemon Home later during the game’s life cycle, we’ll have access to more Pokemon that are not native to the Paldea region. This list will come in handy.

Dark – Fighting, Bug Fairy

– Fighting, Bug Fairy Dark/Normal – Fighting*, Bug, Fairy

– Fighting*, Bug, Fairy Dark/Fire – Water, Fighting, Ground, Rock

– Water, Fighting, Ground, Rock Dark/Water – Electric, Grass, Fighting, Bug, Fairy

– Electric, Grass, Fighting, Bug, Fairy Dark/Electric – Fighting, Ground, Bug, Fairy

– Fighting, Ground, Bug, Fairy Dark/Grass – Fire, Ice, Fighting, Poison, Flying, Bug*, Fairy

– Fire, Ice, Fighting, Poison, Flying, Bug*, Fairy Dark/Ice – Fire, Fighting*, Bug, Rock, Steel, Fairy

– Fire, Fighting*, Bug, Rock, Steel, Fairy Dark/Fighting – Fighting, Flying, Fairy*

– Fighting, Flying, Fairy* Dark/Poison – Ground

– Ground Dark/Ground – Water, Grass, Ice, Fighting, Bug, Fairy

– Water, Grass, Ice, Fighting, Bug, Fairy Dark/Flying – Electric, Ice, Rock, Fairy

– Electric, Ice, Rock, Fairy Dark/Psychic – Bug*, Fairy

– Bug*, Fairy Dark/Bug – Fire, Flying, Bug, Rock, Fairy

– Fire, Flying, Bug, Rock, Fairy Dark/Rock – Water, Grass, Fighting*, Ground, Bug, Steel, Fairy

– Water, Grass, Fighting*, Ground, Bug, Steel, Fairy Dark/Ghost – Fairy

– Fairy Dark/Dragon – Ice, Fighting, Bug, Dragon, Fairy

– Ice, Fighting, Bug, Dragon, Fairy Dark/Steel – Fire, Fighting*, Ground

– Fire, Fighting*, Ground Dark/Fairy – Fighting, Steel, Fairy

The types listed with an asterisk (*) signify that this type combination is four times as weak to it. For example, normal types and dark types are both super affected by fighting types. When they are together on one Pokemon, that pairing makes them four times more susceptible to damage, making those types take even more damage.

With dark types, you should avoid using psychic types in general. They completely negate their attacks. Dark-type moves are also supereffective against psychic types, meaning they can easily turn the tide in battle on you if you aren’t quick to make the change.

Finally, some dark-type pairings are quite powerful. Things like dark/ghost and dark/poison only have one weakness. This makes Pokemon like Spiritomb, Sableye, and Sunktank quite powerful because of their coverage options.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on December 21st, 2022