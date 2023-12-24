Fighting-Type Weakness Pokémon Guide: What is Fighting Weak to?

Image via Attack of the Fanboy

As a Pokémon veteran since the OG Red, Blue, and Yellow, I still have difficulty memorizing all 18 of the Pokemon types, especially fighting type weakness. And if I’m struggling to remember these combinations, I know one’s level of experience doesn’t matter. Everyone needs a refresher.

Fighting-type Pokémon prioritize melee attacks that mostly inflict physical damage; that much we already know. But we’ve got you covered if you’re looking for a further breakdown of a fighting-type Pokemon’s weaknesses, resistances, and strengths.

Every Fighting-type Weakness in Pokémon

Fighting-type Pokémon are weak against three types of Pokemon:

Psychic

Flying

Fairy

So, if you take a Fighting-type Pokemon into battle against a Fairy, Flying, or Psychic-type Pokemon, then heavy hitters like Cross Chop won’t be very effective. Whether you’re playing Gen I-IX, Legends Arceus, or roaming the streets with Pokémon GO (some caveats aside), these three weaknesses apply to pure Fighting-type Pokemon.

What are Fighting-type Pokemon Good Against?

Fighting-type Pokemon are super effective against five types of Pokemon:

Dark

Steel

Ice

Normal

Rock

For example, if you’ve sent a Hitmonchan to battle, then it will absolutely dominate Pokemon like Umbreon (Dark), Steelix (Steel), Beartic (Ice), Snorlax (Normal), or Gigalith (Rock). Overall, Fighting-type Pokemon possess more strengths than weaknesses, making them one of the more balanced Pokemon types catering to an offensive strategy.

Best Dual-type Pokémon to Counter Fighting-type Pokémon

Breaking this down further, I recommend adding these Fairy, Flying, and some of the best Psychic-type Pokemon to either balance your team, or when you know you’re up against a difficult Fighting-type Pokemon:

Psychic Flying Fairy Hoopa Noivern Togetic Gardevoir Tornadus Togekiss Lugia Corviknight Enamorus Mr. Mime Charizard Scream Tail Galarian Rapidash Salamence Clefable Galarian Articuno Vivillon Florges Tapu Lele Altaria Sylveon Swoobat Vespiquen Iron Valiant

My list considers Pokemon that double up on two types of Fighting-type weaknesses, effectively making it more difficult for your opponent to inflict serious damage. Take these two examples:

Damage Absorbed from a Fighting-type Pokemon will only be .25x. If an opposing Hitmonlee (Fighting) used a Fighting move against your Lugia (Psychic/Flying), then your Lugia would only absorb .25x the damage. That’s not much damage taken at all!

Damage Inflicted, however, has the potential to be even greater against specific dual-type Pokemon. For example, Pangoro is Fighting/Dark. Both types are weak to Fairy. Since Fairy attacks deal 2x damage to Fighting and 2x damage to Dark, a Fairy move used by Scream Tail would deal 4x damage to the Pangoro.

Choosing pure, single-type Pokemon (Psychic Pokemon like Mewtwo, Deoxys, and Grumpig) is a solid choice, too, since it isolates a Pokemon’s weaknesses. Still, the list above might help diversify your overall team, assuming the NPC or competitive player also employs a dual-type team.

Best Single-type Pokémon to Counter Fighting-type Pokémon

If, however, you want purely single-type Pokémon in your party, there are still plenty of options at your disposal. For pure Psychic, Flying, and Fairy-type Pokemon, check out the list below:

Psychic Fairy Mewtwo Clefable Mew Granbull Espeon Florges Grumpig Aromatisse Deoxys Sylveon Gothitelle Xerneas Necrozma Comfey Hattrem Dachsbun Cosmoem Slurpuff

There are only four pure Flying-type Pokemon — Tornadus (Incarnate Form), Tornadus (Therian Form), Rookidee, and Corvisquire — so you may want to reconsider a single-type approach for this particular type of Pokemon.

All Fighting-Type Pokémon Resistances

Fighting-type Pokemon are resistant to three types of moves:

Dark

Rock

Bug

Naturally this makes sense, considering Fighting-type Pokemon demolish two out of the three types above. So, don’t use Dark, Rock, or Bug-type moves against a Fighting-type Pokemon unless your goal is to chip away damage slowly.

Is Fighting Weak to Bug Pokémon?

No, Fighting-type Pokemon are not weak to Bug-type Pokemon. In fact, Fighting-type Pokemon are resistant to Bug. The opposite is also true: Bug-type Pokemon are resistant to fighting. Since neither type will inflict high damage against the other, I recommend choosing a dual-type Fighting Pokemon rather than a pure Fighting-type Pokemon. For example, Infernape’s Fire/Fighting combo works great. In this scenario, Infernape would have access to Flamethrower to melt the Bug-type Pokemon.

Is Fighting Immune to Ghost?

No, Fighting-type Pokémon are not immune to Ghost — it’s the opposite. Ghost-type Pokémon are 100% immune to Fighting-type moves, so don’t attempt to bring an Iron Hands or Lucario to that particular fight.

Important to note: Ghost is not immune to Fighting in Pokemon GO. Immunities don’t exist at all in the mobile game.