While having Fighting as a type of Pokemon in a series in which fighting is a huge part is redundant, you can’t deny that they are incredibly fun to use and provide excellent coverage against many threats. Their uses in the mainline game’s competitive scene are a staple as a result, and their latest additions include some heavy hitters like Urshifu to shake up the meta. If not for Urshifu’s legendary status, they would potentially be included in our list of best Water types. This is a list of the Top 5 Best Fighting-Type Pokemon across the series.

Our list of the best Fighting-Types will unfortunately not include Legendary or Mythical Pokemon and focus on their stats, abilities, and moveset highlights to tell us who is the ultimate fighter. This list incorporates all the generations and the mechanics they introduced, so let’s take a look!

Top 5 Best Fighting-Type Pokemon

5. Mienshao

Mienshao was introduced in Generation 5 and illustrates the importance of Speed and Attack when it comes to Fighting-Types, or any Pokemon going on the offensive – to strike first, and strike hard. Johnny Lawrence would be proud. This Pokemon boasts some highly impressive Base Attack stats and a healthy Base Speed, however, where they shine is a combination of their Regenerator ability and their moves. Regenerator is crucial in surviving against more than one Pokemon, especially in Singles. Mienshao uses Knock Off and Close Combat to disarm and crush the competition, empowered by Life Orb which boosts their damage in exchange for health and then uses U-Turn to deal some more damage and switch out as a strategic retreat. The result is a hit-and-run Pokemon that could have fit in well with the Pokken Tournament roster but ultimately was not added.

4. Blaziken

Did we mention how important Speed is in Pokemon? Blaziken understands it, and even though their Base Speed doesn’t reflect it, their hidden ability, Speed Boost, drives it to new heights. If your opponent doesn’t put this beast down immediately, Blaziken increases their speed by a stage, meaning a multiplier of 0.5, and there are 6 stages you can reach! This and their incredible Base Attack turns Blaziken into a sweeper nobody can keep up with, and combine that with their solid move pool and Fighting Fire-typing that protects against Fairy attacks. Throw on a Life Orb for extra damage, or if you’re playing in previous generations, enjoy the insane base 160(!) Attack with Speed Boost still applied! This is a Pokemon that torches the competition and is a hit with the fans.

3. Buzzwole

Bizarrely, this Pokemon is in far fewer memes than they perhaps should be. Buzzwole’s outrageous design captured the internet’s curiosity and even outright concern when the anime had them feed on and deflate a Snorlax. But in the mainline Pokemon games, this one is a beast, an Ultra Beast to be specific. To explain, this is somewhat considered not to be among the Legendary and Mythical ranks, although it really should be. With a Bug Fighting-typing that laughs at otherwise typical Psychic nemeses, and appropriately huge physical Defensive bulk and Attack stats, coupled with Beast Boost, an ability that increases Attack by 1 stage (see Blaziken above) this is a bug that refuses to be squashed. Add some moves like Leech Life for Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) and other heavy-hitting moves, and you’ve got a juggernaut on your hands.

2. Pheromosa

Pheromosa is hilariously fast, with a blistering Base 151 Speed placing them at fourth on the list of all-time fastest Pokemon. Additionally Pheromosa has equally devastating (physical) Attack and Special Attack stats, but appropriately for a Fighting-type their physical output is what wins out, with moves like Close Combat, Triple Axel, and U-Turn making for them to be a true glass cannon among fighters, making up for extremely low bulk. Pheromosa also comes with Beast Boost, so if you can keep them protected long enough and read your opponent well, you are looking at a major potential sweeper.

1. Lucario

Introduced in Generation 4, which was recently remade in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Lucario is a true fan-favorite Pokemon. We’ve even got a guide for you to get yours in Sword and Shield if you haven’t already. While they’re perhaps not in as lustrous position as they previously were, their base Attack and Special Attack are excellent and combined with abilities like Inner Focus (cannot be flinched!) they can weather even a Fake Out and deal the pain. But where Lucario truly shined brightest, was when Mega Lucario was still available.

Attack and Special Attack shot up immensely to base 145 and 140 respectively, and they gained Adaptibility, meaning the STAB bonus is even greater and unleashed devastating potential, including their Fighting Steel-typing which protected against Fairy moves. Add to that some great attacks like Bullet Punch letting you strike faster than most opponents by design, or Meteor Mash to hit extremely hard. If you get a Swords Dance off, increasing Attack by 2 stages first? Forget about it, there was nothing left of your competition.

This concludes our list of Top 5 Best Fighting Type Pokemon! What Pokemon do you consider to be the best? Stay tuned for more types to be covered!