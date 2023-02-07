How to Make Concrete In Minecraft

Minecraft is a wonderful sandbox title, giving gamers the complete freedom to do what they want, when they want. However, one of the more complex parts of this particular title is learning exactly how to create all of the different sorts of items and materials available in the game, including concrete.

While gamers may have the perfect recipe to get their hands on a bed and even an adorable starter home, learning how to make this durable item is quite important, and rather than worrying about your home getting broken into because of the soft wood used, players can reinforce their homes for the ultimate slumber. Here is what gamers will need to do to get their hands on some concrete in Minecraft.

How to Create Concrete In Minecraft

There are a few items that players will need to gather before they’ll be able to create some concrete blocks, and some of them are only available at night. These items include:

Bones from a Skeleton

Sand

Gravel

Crafting Table

Creating a Crafting Table is easy enough, as players will just need to get their hands on a few pieces of Wood, create some wooden planks, and create a Crafting Table. After players have done this, they may need to wait until night falls to hunt down a skeleton or two. We recommend getting at least 3 bones, just so you have enough to continue making more Concrete in the future.

After players have gotten their hands on a few Bones, the next thing they’ll want to do is create Bonemeal. To do this, players will just need to access their Crafting Table, place the bones at any place on the grid, and claim the Bonemeal. Players will only need One bonemeal to create Concrete, so this allows players the chance to claim many more pieces in the future.

After the Bonemeal has been created, players will need to arrange it, alongside sand and gravel in the exact order that is shown in the photo above. Place the Sand on the outer edges of the square, and the Gravel in the middle portions, in between the Sand blocks. After this, players can claim 8 blocks of White Concrete Powder. But, you can’t build with Concrete Powder, so what do you need to do after this?

Well, dropping all of the White Concrete Powder blocks that you have just created into a nearby lake or river will harden them right up, giving players the chance to claim some full blocks of Concrete with ease. Players will just need to break them and claim them to add them directly to their inventory. Using a Pickaxe will give gamers the chance to get these quite easily. Any sort of water will make this happen, so placing them down on land when it is raining can also do the trick.

Players hoping to make their Concrete a little more colorful will be happy to know that this particular material can also be dyed, so the technicolor dream house is a possibility for gamers hoping to have a little color in their world. Just make sure that Herobrine can’t steal your stuff while you’re working on building your new structure with all of the concrete you can make now!

Minecraft is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 7th, 2023