Minecraft offers many activities for players, with trading with villagers being one of them. It makes sense that players might be looking for a complete Minecraft villager trades list.

To better understand how it works in the game, let’s delve into the villager professions and trades in Minecraft. The trading pool used in trades is determined by the profession of each villager. For instance, villagers wearing straw hats are farmers, and they trade items related to the farmer trade pool.

All Minecraft Villager Traders and What They Sell

Armorer : These villagers are the ones working in the blast furnace workstation. You can usually acquire armor from them. Higher-level traders might even offer enchanted weapons.

: These villagers are the ones working in the blast furnace workstation. You can usually acquire armor from them. Higher-level traders might even offer enchanted weapons. Butcher : These are the ones working in the smoker workstation, and they will be offering food-related items like meat and other things.

: These are the ones working in the smoker workstation, and they will be offering food-related items like meat and other things. Cartographer : You will find cartographers in the cartography table workstation, and they will be offering, as the name suggests, maps.

: You will find cartographers in the cartography table workstation, and they will be offering, as the name suggests, maps. Cleric : Cleric villagers can be found at the brewing stand workstation. You might be able to get ender pearls and glowstones from them.

: Cleric villagers can be found at the brewing stand workstation. You might be able to get ender pearls and glowstones from them. Farmer : As mentioned above, farmer villagers are the ones with straw hats, and they will be offering food and crops.

: As mentioned above, farmer villagers are the ones with straw hats, and they will be offering food and crops. Fisherman : You can find the fisherman characters in the barrel workstation. As expected, you can buy fish and fishing-related items from them.

: You can find the fisherman characters in the barrel workstation. As expected, you can buy fish and fishing-related items from them. Fletcher : These are the ones that can be found in the fletching table workstation. They mostly offer items related to bows and arrows.

: These are the ones that can be found in the fletching table workstation. They mostly offer items related to bows and arrows. Leatherworker : You can find them in cauldrons, and they will be trading leather, emerald, flint, and rabbit hides.

: You can find them in cauldrons, and they will be trading leather, emerald, flint, and rabbit hides. Librarian : They offer items like paper, emeralds, books, and quills. Their job site block is the lectern.

: They offer items like paper, emeralds, books, and quills. Their job site block is the lectern. Mason : Also known as stonemasons in the Bedrock Edition. Their job site block is a Stonecutter, and you can buy stone, emerald, granite, and more from them.

: Also known as stonemasons in the Bedrock Edition. Their job site block is a Stonecutter, and you can buy stone, emerald, granite, and more from them. Shepherd : The job site block for shepherds is the loom, and they offer items like wool and various dyes.

: The job site block for shepherds is the loom, and they offer items like wool and various dyes. Toolsmith : You can find these traders in smithing table stations. They have coal, emeralds, iron ingot, and flints, and the expert ones have diamonds.

: You can find these traders in smithing table stations. They have coal, emeralds, iron ingot, and flints, and the expert ones have diamonds. Weaponsmith: Their job site block is the grindstone. And they also have coal, emerald, iron ingot, and flint. The experts also have diamonds.

- This article was updated on December 1st, 2023