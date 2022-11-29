Image: The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet bring arguably one of the most substantial new generations of Pokemon since Generation V, Black and White. The lineup of Pokemon is stellar, even without discussing how the actual game runs, and while it’s fun to choose your favorite creatures based on subjective matters, competitive players are quick to latch onto certain Pokemon over others. Since Gen VI there have consistently been 18 Types of Pokemon, each with highly viable Pokemon to represent them. The Psychic Type Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet can easily stand out among the rest, as some of the best in the generation.

Who Are the Best Psychic Type Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet?

The metagame might change between generations in Pokemon, but Scarlet and Violet still see Psychic as a particularly strong Type due to their move pools and excellent stats. Some are older Pokemon given just the right upgrades to truly shine, others are modifications on said old Pokemon, while there are some brand new options this Generation that can pack a punch. They are listed below, in no particular order:

Rabsca

Rabsca is such an interesting Pokemon due to a pretty great Type combination that deals with a common threat to Psychic Types, Dark Type Pokemon. Additionally, Rabsca boasts some good Special Defensive bulk while having abysmal Speed, so if you want to take advantage of this Pokemon’s excellent Special Attack, consider Trick Room, or bulking it up. Rabsca’s base stats are the following:

HP: 75

Atk: 50

Def: 85

Sp. Atk: 115

Sp. Def: 100

Speed: 45

While Rabsca’s stats aren’t necessarily enough to make it the most powerful Psychic Type, access to the Telepathy Ability allows great functionality in Doubles teams. Rabsca can set up Dual Screen (Light Screen and Reflect) or Trick Room before setting off an offensive blitz, with Bug Buzz, Psyshock, or Psychic being great choices to get some STAB damage. Rabsca’s unique move, Revival Blessing, a 1-use Revive is particularly fascinating and could turn this Pokemon into a clutch player for any number of purposes. You can use this as an offensive powerhouse, or a way to revive a sweeper or a tank as you see fit.

Armarouge

Pokemon Scarlet has an exclusive evolution to Charcadet and Armarouge, and it ranks among the best of the Psychic Type options available for trainers. While the look of this Pokemon is undeniably cool, even if the Shiny is a small bit underwhelming yet not as disappointing as some, the stats and ‘Weak Armor’ Ability set this one apart. Due to an already excellent Special Attack stat, switching into a predicted physical move to activate Weak Armor and gain a massive Speed boost makes this Pokemon a deadly contender. Armarouge’s base stats are the following:

HP: 85

Atk: 60

Def: 100

Sp. Atk: 125

Sp. Def: 80

Speed: 75

Armarouge has lots of uses in varying compositions in Singles or Doubles. Ally Switch can help disrupt an opponent’s plays by swapping targets, potentially as a play to activate Weak Armor, or just to absorb a hit. Armarouge has access to Overheat and Armor Cannon too, both of which are excellent attacks, and Psyshock can inflict damage against physical defenders thinking they are protected against Armarouge’s disappointing Atk stat. Armarouge can be tricky to play right but is highly rewarding to use.

Slowking

Hail to the king, a Psychic powerhouse introduced in Generation II. Slowking is a tanky beast of a Pokemon with a great bulky spread and good Special Attack stats with the exact low amount of speed to make for a great Trick Room player. Slowking is a Water Psychic type asset in Scarlet and Violet, with the essential “Regenerator” Ability at its disposal and a host of great moves. Here are Slowking’s base stats:

HP: 95

Atk: 75

Def: 80

Sp. Atk: 100

Sp. Def: 110

Speed: 30

Slowking got a bit of an upgrade this Generation with the Chilly Reception move, which not only activates Regenerator by also switching out but starts the Snow weather effect. Perhaps the most hilarious about this is that the game describes the move as “telling a chillingly bad joke” met with such a cold reception that a snowstorm rages to the point of damaging Pokemon for up to 5 turns. This makes Slowking a reliable tank while also a handy Ice team asset, handling several threats to Ice (Rock and Fighting) in the process. Pair with Calm Mind or Dual Screen, some Hydro Pump, and Psychic or Psyshock, and you’ve got some real staying power.

Scream Tail

It’s astounding how much work this game put into making otherwise underwhelming yet iconic Pokemon into absolute beasts. Scream Tail is one such beast, a Paradox Pokemon exclusive to Scarlet, and while Violet players might not get a chance to use this one, it’s an excellent Psychic Fairy Type. Scream Tail is extremely weird, boasting an excellent amount of bulk, but one might look at this Pokemon and think “it has no business being this fast.” Scream Tail’s base stats are here:

HP: 115

Atk: 65

Def: 99

Sp. Atk: 65

Sp. Def: 115

Speed: 111

With Sun active, thanks to Scream Tail’s access to Protosynthesis, there’s plenty of opportunity to take advantage of its natural bulk to build up an offense along with a bulwark. Bulk Up or Calm Mind works well, as does Substitute, although physical sets might benefit well from Scream Tail’s access to Psychic Fangs as a wall breaker or a means to deal with sweepers using Protect.

Gallade

Gallade is an awesome Pokemon introduced in Generation IV as a Psychic and Fighting Type evolution option for male Kirlia if you use a Dawn Stone. Gallade didn’t have the greatest Ability options in previous Generations, but in Gen IX, it got Sharpness, an amazing new ability that empowers “slicing attacks” of which there are many for this Pokemon. This, combined with a naturally excellent Attack and surprisingly decent Special Defense bulk, and Fighting as a natural counter to otherwise deadly Dark or Bug attacks, makes Gallade a force to be reckoned with. Gallade’s stats are the following:

HP: 68

Atk: 125

Def: 65

Sp. Atk: 65

Sp. Def: 115

Speed: 80

Gallade lacks sufficient physical defenses and is still reasonably threatened by Ghost and Flying Types. Beyond that, Gallade simply needs Speed to keep up with other combatants, so a Choice Scarf will come in handy. This, along with an attack boost to Psycho Cut, Aqua Cutter, Sacred Sword, and Night Slash, make for some deadly options to dispatch your foes making use of the Sharpness Ability. Gallade’s time has come, and it can be considered very much the cutting edge now.

Psychic Type Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet have varying levels of offensive power, bulk, and longevity in Singles or Doubles, but they’re fun to use in equal measure. You can enjoy them for their strengths if simply playing through the game, or as a rising competitor looking to challenge real-world players for dominance. With these Psychic Types, you’ll stay one step ahead, you know, because you can read their minds.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet released on November 18, 2022, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 29th, 2022