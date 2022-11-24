How to Evolve Slowpoke into Slowking in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Players hoping to fill their Pokedex with all of the Pokemon available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will have their work cut out for them. While there are a total of 400 Pokemon available in the Paldea Region, some of the methods of evolution haven’t changed since the earlier generations.

With Slowking, there is a particular method that players will need to engage in to evolve their normally slow and simple Slowpoke into this highly intelligent Psychic/Water-type. But, what will players need to do to finally claim one of these special monsters? Make sure you’ve got a few dollars in-game before starting this method if you haven’t found the item needed to evolve in the wild.

How To Get Slowking In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Players hoping to get their hands on a Slowking are going to need a few things. The first necessary thing is a friend to trade with, as this is an evolution that is triggered by the act of trading. Even just a quick touch trade will allow this method to work. The second thing that players will need is the King’s Rock, which is an item found in the wild, or purchasable at Delibird Presents. Players will need either 10,000 Dollars or LP to purchase this item at the shop.

After players have procured the King’s Rock, they’ll need to have their Slowpoke hold this item. This will allow the trade evolution to take place, giving both players a new entry in their Pokedex in the process. Once you have done this, your friend will just need to trade this Pokemon back to the player, and everything will be set in stone from here.

Slowking is not able to be found in the wild, even in areas where players may be able to find other rare Pokemon like Brute Bonnet or Iron Jugulis. So, as of now, this is the only way that players will be able to get a Slowking in their game until Pokemon Home support properly launches for this title.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 24th, 2022