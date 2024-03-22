In the world of Rise of the Ronin, a combat-focused action RPG, there lies a unique challenge that some players might not even be aware of: completing missions without killing anyone. Here’s how to complete no-kill missions in Rise of the Ronin.

Some players might not even know, but you can actually defeat your enemies without killing them in this game. This approach not only adds a layer of complexity to the gameplay but also rewards players with the coveted “Life Saver” trophy.

How Not to Kill Enemies When Fighting Them in Rise of the Ronin

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You can keep your enemies alive by using wooden weapons when fighting them. Even if you sneak behind them or hit them with a critical attack, having a wooden weapon will ensure that the enemies don’t die after they are defeated.

Preparing for Non-Lethal Missions in Rise of the Ronin

Before embarking on a non-lethal mission, it’s crucial to prepare adequately. Here are some steps to follow:

Unequip any lethal weapons : This ensures that you don’t accidentally kill an enemy during the mission. No swords, no guns, and no spears.

: This ensures that you don’t accidentally kill an enemy during the mission. No swords, no guns, and no spears. Equip wooden weapons : Wooden weapons often deal less damage, so players who want a direct confrontation with enemies while using wooden weapons must be good at Countersparking to deplete the enemy’s Ki and perform critical attacks.

: Wooden weapons often deal less damage, so players who want a direct confrontation with enemies while using wooden weapons must be good at Countersparking to deplete the enemy’s Ki and perform critical attacks. Upgrade your wooden weapons : It is a good idea to upgrade wooden weapons so they won’t be that much worse than regular weapons.

: It is a good idea to upgrade wooden weapons so they won’t be that much worse than regular weapons. Upgrade your stealth options: Upgrading the stealth options in the Dexterity skill tree will help you remain hidden and avoid unnecessary conflicts.

Strategies for Non-Lethal Gameplay

Once you’re ready, it’s time to put your skills to the test. Make sure to follow the tips below and I’m sure you’ll be the best non-lethal Ronin in Yokohama:

Avoid Direct Confrontation : The key to easily completing non-lethal missions is to rely on Stealth as much as possible. Sneak behind enemies and press the Triangle button. As long as you have a wooden weapon equipped, your character will incapacitate the target instead of assassinating them.

: The key to easily completing non-lethal missions is to rely on Stealth as much as possible. Sneak behind enemies and press the Triangle button. As long as you have a wooden weapon equipped, your character will incapacitate the target instead of assassinating them. Master Countersparking: I had more success in direct confrontations when I decided to parry the enemy’s attacks using Counterspark instead of attacking them. That way, I was able to perform Critical Strikes more often, dealing more damage in the process.

Stopping street fighters and other events in the open world with a wooden weapon causes the NPCs to notice that you are skilled enough to overpower the hostile villagers and keep them alive instead of unnecessarily killing them.