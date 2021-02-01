Ultimate Fortnite 2v2 Map Codes List (February 2021) – Zone Wars, Box Fight, and More

An old fashioned 2v2 duel is the best way to settle things in Fortnite, but you’ll need to find a good creative map code before you can start your deathmatch. While Fortnite typically pits 100 players against each other in a free for all until one team remains, the game also features custom maps that allow for 2v2 deathmatches and all sorts of other things. Here are all the best 2v2 Fortnite maps, including Zone Wars and Box Fight codes.
Best Fortnite 2v2 Codes (February 2021)
- Team Zone Wars 4v4/3v3/2v2 – 7952-3464-9936
- Duo Zone Wars – 5340-9871-9151
- Enigma’s Duo Volcanic Wars – 5585-9610-0010
- Team Zone Wars 1v1/2v2/3v3/4v4 – 0884-3492-7030
- Box Fighting (1v1,1v1v1,2v2,3v3) – 4040-0246-9469
- Clix Box Fights – 7620-0771-9529
- Tagteam Deathrun 2v2 – 5919-3110-2282
- First Person 2v2 Gunfight – 6940-4778-6606
- Boxfight NG 2v2v2v2 – 3291-9127-6193
- Military 2v2 Gunfight – 5186-3731-6778
- 2v2 Stack – 9144-6638-6492
- Drop Fight (1v1/2v2) – 9590-1471-1391
How to Use Creative Codes in Fortnite
To use creative codes in Fortnite, you must start a creative server. Then, find a rift with an island. These are scattered around the creative servers and host several popular games. Once you find one, select “Set Island Code” and input the code of your choosing.
To recap, here’s how to use creative codes in Fortnite.
- Start a Creative server.
- Find the featured island rift.
- Enter the code.
Some creative maps have matchmaking that allows you to find other people to play with, but others require you to bring your own group of friends.
Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.