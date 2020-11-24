Fortnite: Is the Fortnite Crew Subscription Worth It?

Should you sign up for Fortnite Crew? Fortnite is implementing a new monthly subscription that gets you all sorts of in-game items and bonuses. If you’re a dedicated Fortnite player, it’s a great way to ensure you don’t miss out on any exclusive content or rewards, but it can get pretty expensive considering Fortnite is a free game on its own. If you’re on the fence, we’ve laid out everything you need to know about the Fortnite Crew subscription, including all the items it comes with and how much it costs.

What Does the Fortnite Crew Subscription Come With?

The Fortnite Crew subscription is priced at $11.99 per month and includes the following items:

Battle Pass

1,000 V-Bucks Every Month

Monthly Crew Packs

Getting the Battle Pass every season and a 1,000 V-Buck allowance is nice and all, but the real draw of this subscription is the monthly crew packs. These packs include exclusive outfits and at least one matching accessory like a glider, pickaxe, or emote. You cannot purchase these bundles anywhere else, so only Fortnite Crew subscribers will get access to them. The first Fortnite Crew pack includes the new Galaxia skin and style plus the Cosmic Llamacorn pickaxe and Fractured World back bling.

Is Fortnite Crew Worth It?

If you play Fortnite regularly, then the Fortnite Crew subscription is definitely worth it. Not only do you get the Battle Pass every season, something that most Fortnite players are likely going to purchase anyway, but you also get a monthly allowance of 1,000 V-Bucks to spend in the Item Shop on anything you want. This is a great way to always ensure you have some V-Bucks in your wallet. Even if you don’t purchase new cosmetics every month, you’ll amass a stockpile of saving that you can spend when cool skins do drop, like the flood of awesome Marvel skins we got during Chapter 2 Season 4.

On top of that, the monthly crew packs contain exclusive items that you cannot get anywhere else. Dedicated Fortnite players know that skins are made for showing off, and getting all-new rare skins and accessories every month is a great way to stay on top of the fashion game. These crew packs are going to drop every month, too, so it’s not like you’ll only get a skin every now and then either. If you don’t play Fortnite all the time, though, you may want to hold off on buying the subscription unless you decide to jump back into the game for a month or two.

Fortnite Crew will be available on December 2 alongside the release of Chapter 2 Season 5. For more information regarding the subscription, visit the official Fortnite site.

- This article was updated on:November 24th, 2020