$250 bill with Trump’s face is seemingly coming soon, and Hillary Clinton has one wild prediction about it

The push to put President Donald Trump on a new $250 bill is gaining momentum, though it is running headlong into some major legal and logistical hurdles. Trump administration officials have been actively pressuring the Bureau of Engraving and Printing to develop prototypes for this high-value note, The Washington Post reported. It is a bold move that would mark the first time a living person has appeared on United States currency in more than 150 years.

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According to four current and former employees at the bureau, the effort began last year. Two Treasury Department political appointees, U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach and his senior adviser, Mike Brown, reportedly urged staff to get these designs moving. The idea is to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding. While the administration is clearly pushing hard, the staff involved have expressed significant concerns. Current federal law is quite clear that only deceased individuals are permitted to be depicted on American currency.

Hillary Clinton, the former Secretary of State and Trump’s 2016 presidential election rival, wasted no time weighing in on the report. She took to X to mock the development, specifically pointing toward the current economic climate. In her post, she wrote, “By the end of Trump’s term, it’ll be just enough to buy one gallon of gas and a carton of eggs.”

Hillary Clinton’s sharp critique highlights the ongoing conversation about rising costs, even if the $250 bill itself remains in the conceptual phase

The technical side of this project is just as complicated as the legal side. Patricia “Patty” Solimene, the former director of the printing bureau, and other staff members repeatedly told Beach and Brown that there were serious obstacles to this plan.

One of the employees noted that currency production is an incredibly slow and deliberate process. It often takes six to eight years to produce a new bill, especially one of such high value, because it needs to be reliable for the public and compatible with systems like ATMs. The employees described the appointees as dismissive of these warnings, with one staffer saying, “These guys think you can just print something overnight and it’s going to work in an ATM. It’s just crazy.”

By the end of Trump’s term, it’ll be just enough to buy one gallon of gas and a carton of eggs. pic.twitter.com/FRA3s7a6YS — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 28, 2026

Solimene, a 24-year Army veteran and the first female director of the bureau, was abruptly reassigned from her post on April 27. In a goodbye email to her colleagues, she stated that her departure was not her choice and that she left with a heavy heart. She emphasized that she never sacrificed the values or character of herself or the organization. While the Treasury Department declined to comment on her reassignment, the agency did state that the printing office is conducting appropriate planning and due diligence regarding the proposed legislation.

The designs for the bill have already been circulating in some circles. British painter Iain Alexander, who claims Trump calls him his favorite British artist, said he designed a mock-up that includes the colors of the American flag and a logo for the 250th anniversary. Alexander also noted that he proposed a theme of women’s liberation featuring Betsy Ross for the back of the note. In January, Representative Andy Barr posted a photo on X showing himself and Beach holding one of these mock-ups.

Despite the enthusiasm from some corners of the administration, experts are pointing out that this isn’t a simple administrative task. Larry R. Felix, a former director of the bureau, explained that a $250 note is not statutorily authorized without an act of Congress. Even with legislative support, the process requires extensive coordination with the Federal Reserve and the Secret Service to ensure security features are up to par.

While the $250 bill is still a point of contention, the administration has already moved forward with other commemorative efforts. The bureau is currently printing $100 bills that feature Trump’s signature, making him the first sitting president to have his signature appear on currency. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has defended these moves, stating that it is a powerful way to recognize the historic achievements of the country and President Trump.

Whether the $250 bill will ever make it into the hands of the public remains to be seen, but the administration is clearly treating the 250th anniversary as a major opportunity for a lasting, literal mark on American history.

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