California veteran was known for pro-Trump displays outside his home, and he just died after being subject to an ‘unprovoked’ assault

Kerry Sheron, a 69-year-old United States Army veteran, has died following a violent assault that took place outside his residence in Escondido, The Guardian reported. This incident occurred on the afternoon of 20 May, leaving the local community in the San Diego area reeling from the loss. Authorities confirmed the death this past Monday, several days after the initial encounter left Sheron in critical condition. The man identified as the suspect in this case is 32-year-old Thomas Butler, who has been taken into custody by law enforcement officials.

Recommended Videos

The site of the incident, located on Mission Avenue, was widely recognized throughout the neighborhood for its prominent display of American flags and signs showing support for President Donald Trump. Because of these displays, the home was a frequent topic of conversation among locals.

The attack itself happened during the day, catching many by surprise, given the nature of the confrontation. According to reports from the scene, officers arrived to find a badly injured Sheron, as well as a bystander who had been hurt while attempting to intervene in the violence. Police successfully located and arrested Butler shortly after searching the surrounding area.

Deputy District Attorney Ross Garcia provided a grim account of the events during legal proceedings

He stated, “It was a single punch to the jaw. The victim then falls to the floor, and there are subsequent hits to the victim’s head area, requiring the victim to be transported to the hospital,” during a court appearance. Garcia has explicitly described the violence against Sheron as unprovoked. It is worth noting that Butler also allegedly targeted the bystander who tried to step in, punching that individual and making criminal threats.

While the legal process is currently moving forward, the motive behind the attack remains a subject of ongoing investigation. Law enforcement officials have informed the public that they do not yet have evidence suggesting the incident was explicitly motivated by politics, especially given the extremely polarized nature of current US politics. However, this has not stopped speculation, especially from those closest to the situation.

Owner of iconic pro-Trump 'Trump House' in southern California dead after a stranger allegedly punched him in the jaw, then struck him repeatedly in the head outside his own property.



Kerry Sheron, 69, a U.S. Army veteran, spent years decorating his Escondido home with American… pic.twitter.com/yVf0hAYMQP — Fox News US (@FoxUSNews) May 26, 2026

Sheron’s wife of 20 years has suggested that the political yard display at their home may have played a role in the targeting of her husband. She noted that many people seemed to dislike the flags, stating, “A lot of people – they don’t like the flags. I don’t know why. I support America – my husband is a veteran,” during an interview. She also confirmed that the two men did not know one another prior to the encounter.

Public officials have also weighed in on the tragedy with strong words. Brian Jones, the California Senate minority leader representing the San Diego area, described the death of Sheron as “unconscionable.” He claimed that Sheron was ruthlessly murdered due to his support for “freedom, patriotism, and our president”. In a formal statement, Jones added, “It was callous and it was evil. To kill an elderly man over his political beliefs is not only heartbreaking, it is un-American to its core.”

The legal ramifications for Thomas Butler are significant. He made his first appearance in a Vista court on Friday, where he pleaded not guilty to charges including attempted murder, elder abuse causing great bodily injury, making criminal threats, and battery. He currently remains in custody without the possibility of bail.

Before Sheron passed away, prosecutors had indicated that the charges against Butler could potentially be modified depending on the outcome of the victim’s medical status. With the current development of Sheron’s death, the legal landscape for this case is likely to shift as the district attorney’s office continues its work. Butler is expected to return to court on 3 June to face these serious allegations, as he currently faces a potential sentence of up to 15 years in prison if he is convicted.

The community has already begun to process this event, with a vigil held this past Friday evening outside the home. Neighbors and community members gathered to pay their respects and remember Sheron as a kind person. It is a difficult situation for everyone involved, especially for the family who has characterized the event as a “brutal and unprovoked attack.”

As the investigation continues to unfold, the focus remains on the judicial proceedings and the search for clarity regarding why such a violent incident took place in this quiet residential area.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy