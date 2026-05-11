‘We Will Find You and We Will Kill You’: Trump signed a terror strategy that puts left-wing extremists and anarchists in the same category as ISIS

President Trump has released a revised counterterrorism strategy that focuses on fighting ideological terrorist groups abroad and violent extremism at home. The 16-page document says other countries must help combat international terror threats, and it rejects the idea that the United States has to act as the world’s police officer.

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The document targets groups including Al Qaeda, which carried out the September 11 attacks; Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula; ISIS; ISIS-Khorasan, the group’s Asian branch; and the Muslim Brotherhood, which Gorka described as the ancestor of modern jihadi groups. “We must demoralize, we must degrade, and we must delegitimize,” Gorka said. “We are taking ideology very seriously.”

The strategy also covers domestic political violence. Gorka said the administration will not tolerate it and cited the shootings at the Covenant School in Nashville, the Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, and the killing of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk in Utah. “The point at which you advocate for violence or use violence yourself for political purposes means you are actually undertaking terrorism,” he said.

The strategy’s silence on far-right extremism has drawn sharp criticism from civil liberties groups

The document names three main categories of terror threats: “narcoterrorists and transnational gangs,” “legacy Islamist terrorists,” and “violent left-wing extremists, including anarchists and anti-fascists.” It singles out “radically pro-transgender” and “anti-American” ideology for what it calls “neutralization.” However, it makes no mention of far-right or white supremacist ideology, which has consistently been linked to incidents of domestic political violence.

The strategy also claims that immigration has turned Europe into an “incubator of terror threats” and calls on European allies to “halt its willful decline.” Critics described the document as “completely Trumpian” and an “alarming” escalation in rhetoric, saying it is heavy on enemies but short on specific plans to deal with the actual threat of political violence at home or abroad.

According to The Guardian, Nadia Ben-Youssef, advocacy director of the Center for Constitutional Rights, said the strategy openly embraces state violence and political repression, and normalizes measures like illegal military strikes, renditions, military deployments, immigration enforcement, and digital surveillance.

The White House just dropped a new “counterterrorism strategy” that quietly expanded the definition of terrorist by lumping cartels, ISIS, "left-wing extremists"… and "anarchists" into the same “threat” category.



The first page of text ends with the phrase:

“We Will Find You… pic.twitter.com/zv9aSlEIS7 — Jason Bassler (@JasonBassler1) May 10, 2026

“The document follows in the Trumpian tradition and that of the broader rightwing movement by explicitly articulating an extremist worldview, and openly promoting policy and a vengeful executive unbounded by law,” she said. “It overtly dehumanizes communities, and lauds executive action that has violated the constitution and international law.”

She said the strategy lumps together a wide range of communities and the broader political left “into ‘terrorists posing an existential threat to the US'” and “[can] only be understood as a political project to criminalize dissent, demonize migrants, target Muslim communities, and label transgender people and their allies as acceptable targets of marginalization, repression, and violence.”

The administration has also drawn criticism for other messaging decisions, such as the White House sharing AI art of Trump as the Mandalorian, which Star Wars fans quickly pointed out contained a major lore error.

Some critics also pointed out that Trump is not starting from scratch but is instead expanding on a counterterrorism system inherited from past administrations. “The document unfortunately builds off of decades-long elements of US counter-terrorism policy,” said Chip Gibbons, policy director at the civil liberties group Defending Rights & Dissent.

“A lot of people are very shocked by the language about leftwing extremists, anarchist extremists. And it is very shocking. But that language is not new.” Trump has continued to draw public attention on multiple fronts, including Donald Trump Jr. claiming the White House belongs to his father, a move that sparked widespread backlash online.

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