‘We’ll blow them up’: Trump told a reporter that Space Force is watching Iran’s nuclear sites so closely it can identify anyone who walks near them

President Donald Trump made a bold claim about the United States’ ability to monitor Iran’s nuclear sites, saying that the Space Force is watching them so closely that it can identify anyone who walks near them. Trump made the statement on Full Measure, where he discussed the ongoing tensions with Iran.

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According to Trump, the Space Force is “surveilling” sites in Iran, and the United States will take action against anyone seen involved in nuclear activity. He said the Space Force has advanced technology that lets it track individuals and their movements with precision.

He also claimed that if someone walked into a nuclear site, the Space Force could identify their name, address, and badge number. “We have that very well-surveilled. If anybody got near the place, we will know about it, and we’ll blow them up. We’ll blow them up,” Trump declared, according to Mediaite.

The Space Force is a relatively new branch of the US military, established in 2019. Its main mission is to provide freedom of operation for the United States in, from, and to space. The branch is responsible for tracking objects in orbit, providing military communications, and conducting defensive and offensive space operations.

Since its establishment, the Space Force has been operating a growing fleet of satellites equipped with advanced technology. One of its key systems is called SilentBarker, which can detect threats in geosynchronous orbit. The branch also has a network of ground stations around the world fitted with advanced sensors to detect and track objects in space.

In a bid to intimidate Iran into accepting US terms and conditions for a ceasefire, Trump has just made a statement that completely breaks the laws of physics.



He said: "I did a thing called Space Force, and they are watching that area. If somebody walked in, they can tell you… https://t.co/42HZQj96hR — Chetuya Math Chinagolum (@Chetuyachinago) May 10, 2026

These comments come amid Trump’s recent military strikes on Iran, which he has publicly downplayed while insisting a ceasefire remains in place. The Space Force also has the ability to conduct surveillance of Earth’s surface using satellites equipped with advanced sensors that can detect and track objects on the ground. This capability is a key part of its mission to ensure the safety and security of the United States and its allies.

In an effort to improve its surveillance capabilities, the Space Force has been working with the commercial sector to develop new technologies, according to Space Insider. The branch has contracted several commercial providers to build a hundreds-strong small satellite missile detection constellation in low Earth orbit, which will provide better and faster coverage of the globe.

The Space Force has also been further developing SilentBarker in partnership with the commercial sector. This system is designed to give the Space Force greater situational awareness and allow it to respond more effectively to potential threats in geosynchronous orbit. Meanwhile, Trump’s administration has faced scrutiny over other spending decisions, including a no-bid contract awarded to his pool contractor to paint the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool blue.

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