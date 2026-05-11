‘Without any pushback’: Trump blasted Fox News anchor Jacqui Heinrich by name after her Ro Khanna interview

President Donald Trump launched a sharp attack on Fox News and anchor Jacqui Heinrich last Sunday, calling her out by name for not pushing back on Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna during his appearance on The Sunday Briefing. This is the latest incident in Trump’s long-running feud with the conservative network.

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In posts on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, “You could listen to FoxNews all day long, absolutely devour it, but then, when you hear SLEAZEBAGS, like Congressman Ro Khanna, ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing,’ LIE, LIE, LIE, AND LIE AGAIN, without any pushback, or competent rebuttal from an anchor, in this case, Jacqui Heinrich, the entire Common Sense dialogue that has been going on all day at Fox is completely obliterated!” Trump wrote.

According to Mediaite, Trump was upset by Khanna’s appearance on the show, where Khanna talked about rebuilding American manufacturing and investing in industries like steel, shipbuilding, and battery production. Trump accused Khanna of trying to take credit for the revival of the American steel industry, saying Democrats had “virtually destroyed” it and that he had “saved it” through strong tariffs.

Trump’s Fox News feud shows no sign of slowing down

Trump also questioned why Fox News keeps inviting Democratic politicians onto its programs. “Why would Fox put SCUM like this on, or others, such as Low Rated Bill Maher, who gains ‘credibility’ by constant referral to him as though he were a Liberal source of ‘Wisdom,’ or very Low IQ Hakeem Jeffries, who considers the Supreme Court ‘illegitimate,’ and probably hates our Country,” Trump said.

This outburst is part of a broader pattern of Trump lashing out at media and foreign policy alike, as seen in how Trump reportedly grew bored with the Iran conflict as gas prices climbed nationally. This is not the first time Trump has gone after Fox News. The week before, he attacked the channel over a segment featuring an interview with California Governor Gavin Newsom on Real Time.

President Trump posts on TruthSocial: You could listen to FoxNews all day long, absolutely devour it, but then, when you hear SLEAZEBAGS, like Congressman Ro Khanna, “a wolf in sheep’s clothing,” LIE, LIE, LIE, AND LIE AGAIN, without any pushback, or competent rebuttal from an… pic.twitter.com/7be7ROeEFv — Donald J Trump Posts TruthSocial (@TruthTrumpPost) May 10, 2026

Trump has long argued that Fox News is hurting Republican election chances despite being a conservative outlet. Khanna responded to Trump’s attacks by defending his choice to appear on conservative media. In a post on X, Khanna wrote, “This is why I talk to everyone, including Trump voters, without hurling insults. This is how Democrats will win & unite the country.”

Trump's second attack of the day on me.



This is why I go on Fox. This is why I talk about an economic agenda to build steel, ship & battery plants in hollowed out communities. This is why I talk to everyone, including Trump voters, without hurling insults.



This is how… https://t.co/5ZCRxJ3xjt — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) May 10, 2026

In his Truth Social post, Trump went further, saying that no matter how fair Fox’s daily coverage may be, it gets ruined by what he called dishonest voices. “No matter how ‘Fair and Balanced’ the day’s News at Fox may be, the end result is destroyed by professional Liars, Conmen, and Liberal, Crooked Politicians,” Trump wrote.

Trump also doubled down with a warning that Democrats must not return to power. Khanna, meanwhile, has built his political strategy around the idea that Democrats need to focus on working-class communities that have lost jobs and industries.

He also believes talking directly to Trump supporters, rather than attacking them, is the path to political success. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has also been making moves on other fronts, including stepping back from stricter AI oversight rules as the tech industry waits for further direction.

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