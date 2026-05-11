‘God-given responsibility to protect our nation’: Texas pastor says that Trump understands the Bible’s role of government better than Pope Leo XIV

Texas Pastor Robert Jeffress has claimed that President Trump has a better understanding of biblical teachings on government than Pope Leo XIV. Jeffress, the senior pastor of First Baptist Dallas, made these remarks on Fox News Live, sparking strong reactions online.

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According to The Nerd Stash, Jeffress argued that the church and government have separate roles – the church guides people spiritually, while the government protects citizens from evil. He pointed to Romans 13 as support for his view that the government has a divine responsibility to protect its people. His comments came in the context of an ongoing clash between President Trump and Pope Leo XIV over the war in Iran.

The dispute started when Pope Leo XIV condemned US-Israeli strikes on Iran, saying that war only makes things worse. Trump fired back, calling the Pope weak and saying he was endangering a lot of Catholics. The Pope then responded by reiterating the Church’s opposition to nuclear weapons.

Texas pastor Robert Jeffress’s defense of Trump over Pope Leo XIV has drawn sharp criticism online

Many people online pushed back against Jeffress’s claims. Critics pointed out that Pope Leo XIV has spent nearly 50 years studying biblical scholarship and theology, giving him a deep knowledge of the scriptures. Reports also suggest that Israel spent years planning an operation to topple Iran’s government, adding important background to the current conflict.

One commentator said, “It’s incredible how quickly these right-wing Christians are willing to turn away from God and Jesus in order to throw their utter devotion behind a man who they see as their ability to make money and attain power.”

Pastor Robert Jeffress: "It looks like President Trump has a better understanding of what the Bible teaches than the Pope" pic.twitter.com/TMSyTmdeTE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 9, 2026

Despite the backlash, Jeffress has stood by his position and continued to support Trump’s handling of the Iran crisis. The controversy has opened up a broader debate among Christians and non-Christians about the role of faith in politics.

The feud between Trump and Pope Leo XIV has been going on for several months, with both sides exchanging accusations. The tension grew further when Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently met with the Pope in Rome. Around the same time, Trump posted Iran memes while fighting continued, flooding Truth Social with posts hours after Rubio confirmed both sides were still exchanging fire.

Pope Leo XIV has been a consistent voice for peace, calling for dialogue, ceasefires, and an end to nuclear weapons. His position has been supported by many around the world, adding more weight to criticism of Jeffress’s remarks comparing his biblical knowledge unfavorably to Trump’s.

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