Trump announced an ‘Election Integrity Army’ for the 2026 midterms days after saying Republicans shouldn’t even need to face an election

Donald Trump has announced plans to deploy an “Election Integrity Army” in every state during the 2026 midterm elections. This comes just days after Trump said that Republicans shouldn’t even have to face an election in the midterms.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump said his “Election Integrity Army” will be “much bigger and stronger” than the one used during the 2024 election cycle. He said the army will work to protect every legal vote and make sure all Americans can have their voices heard. Trump’s announcement is seen as a direct response to a Democrat-led election task force unveiled by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in late April, according to People.

Schumer’s task force includes top election law experts, including former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder and Marc Elias of the Elias Law Group, and it aims to fight voter suppression and protect the election process. Trump attacked the group in his Truth Social post, calling them “totally unhinged” and claiming they are trying to suppress Republican voters and interfere in elections.

Trump’s election integrity push comes as Republicans face a serious enthusiasm gap heading into 2026

Trump’s history of questioning election results, especially those involving mail-in voting and states without voter ID requirements, has long raised concerns among election experts. In a February interview with NBC Nightly News, Trump said he would only accept the results of the 2026 midterms if he felt they were “honest.”

Just days before that, he had called for Republicans to “nationalize the voting.” Trump has made several controversial moves in recent months, including selling a made-in-the-USA gold smartphone that never reached buyers, adding to the scrutiny surrounding his actions.

Despite assurances from people around him that no fraud had occurred in 2020, Trump has continued to make claims about the integrity of the election process. His latest announcement is seen as an extension of those efforts.

Trump says Republicans will have an “Election Integrity Army in every single State” this November pic.twitter.com/gsRGhKSd0c — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 10, 2026

The 2026 midterms are also shaping up to be a tough challenge for Republicans, with polls showing a big gap in enthusiasm between the two parties. According to recent polls, 73% of Democrats say the upcoming midterms are more important than past elections, compared to just 52% of Republicans who say the same, reports CNN.

According to a new FT poll, the president’s tariffs and the war in Iran are hurting his party’s midterm prospects.



Read more here: https://t.co/KuhqhQ5wH9 pic.twitter.com/BfEgELRd79 — Financial Times (@FT) May 10, 2026

Trump has also drawn attention on other fronts, such as when he released long-hidden government UFO files, though those disclosures sparked more debate than clarity. Trump has historically been able to fire up his supporters when his name is on the ballot, but the 2026 midterms are a different situation.

His high disapproval ratings and several moves that have pushed away even some of his own supporters have made it harder for Republicans to build momentum. Schumer’s election task force is widely seen as a direct counter to Trump’s repeated claims about election fraud. The group is focused on making sure the 2026 election process is fair and transparent, and Democrats view it as a key part of their strategy heading into the midterms.

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