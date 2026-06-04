Senate GOP scraps $1 billion for White House ballroom from budget package, and it’s despite Trump’s constant pressing about the project

Senate Republicans have officially stripped a massive $1 billion allocation for a proposed White House ballroom from the latest version of their budget reconciliation package, The Hill reports. This decision, which was finalized and made public on Wednesday, marks a significant departure from the original plans that had been circulating among lawmakers.

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The move comes as a direct response to internal discussions held by Senate Republicans just before the Memorial Day recess, and the updated text from the Senate Judiciary Committee now confirms that the funding and authorization for this 90,000-square-foot project have been completely removed from the bill.

It is clear that this is a major setback for President Trump, who has been actively pushing Republican senators for weeks to get this project authorized. The President had been vocal about the necessity of the ballroom, especially following an incident in April where an armed individual attempted to storm the annual White House Correspondents Association dinner at the Washington Hilton. That event clearly added a layer of urgency to the proposal, but it seems that the Senate leadership has decided to move in a different direction despite that pressure.

It will be interesting to see how the rest of the chamber reacts to this stripped-down, security-heavy package

The updated legislative text was released as part of a broader strategy, with the Senate Judiciary Committee title now set to be combined with legislation previously marked up by the Senate Homeland Security Committee. Senators are expected to begin debating this consolidated package shortly after 2:15 PM on Wednesday. This new path forward is heavily focused on Department of Homeland Security funding, and the leadership seems intent on ensuring that these resources are secured through 2029.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, who represents Iowa, provided some context on the reasoning behind the current bill. In a statement accompanying the release, he said, “The Secure America Act will ensure Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding is no longer held hostage by Democrats’ radical leftist agenda. Democrats’ irresponsible and partisan government shutdown will result in a more robust DHS, with the funds to fulfill its mission through 2029.” The legislative focus has shifted entirely toward border security and immigration enforcement, leaving little room for the ballroom project that the President had been championing.

Senate GOP drops $1 billion for White House ballroom from budget package #TheHill https://t.co/9rINEdBqXC — #TuckFrump (@realTuckFrumper) June 3, 2026

The sheer scale of the funding included in this revised package is substantial. The Judiciary title alone provides $13 billion to Customs and Border Protection for the hiring, payment, and training of personnel. It also fully funds the immigration enforcement missions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement through 2029.

Furthermore, the bill allocates $31.075 billion specifically to ICE, along with an additional $2.5 billion for the Department of Homeland Security. This secondary allocation is clearly designed to prevent any potential interruptions to national security and law enforcement work that might arise from Democratic objections during the regular appropriations process.

The Homeland Security portion of the bill is equally extensive. It provides $19.1 billion to hire, train, pay, and equip Customs and Border Protection personnel through 2029. Additionally, it sets aside $7.5 billion to hire, train, pay, and equip Homeland Security investigations personnel over that same timeframe. The bill also includes $3.5 billion for various improvements to border security, specifically targeting air and marine operations, and another $2.5 billion to ensure general funding stability for the Department of Homeland Security across the board.

Senate Republican Whip John Barrasso, representing Wyoming, underscored the message the party is trying to send with this legislation. During his remarks, he stated, “What we’re proposing – and the bill we’ll be discussing today – is a bill that is targeted and is focused. And it is a vote for safe communities, not for criminals, specifically criminal illegal aliens. It is a vote for secure borders.”

While the President’s personal interest in the ballroom was notable, the political reality of the Senate floor has clearly dictated a different priority list. You can see how the focus has narrowed to strictly defined security objectives. It is a calculated move to ensure that the Department of Homeland Security has a clear path for funding through 2029, regardless of the political obstacles that have historically stalled such efforts.

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