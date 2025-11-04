Jon Stewart just compared Trump’s new White House ballroom to something wildly inappropriate, and the audience went wild

Jon Stewart went after President Trump on The Daily Show on Comedy Central. He talked about how Trump is spending money on fancy projects while many regular Americans are having money problems. The comedian spent most of his time talking about Trump’s expensive taste and his lifestyle choices during tough economic times.

Recommended Videos

According to The Hill, Stewart brought up a few things he thought didn’t make sense. Trump has been complaining about expensive meat prices in America, but he also wants to bring in more beef from Argentina.

Stewart also talked about a Halloween party at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. The party had a “Great Gatsby” theme and happened right when millions of Americans were about to lose their food assistance because of a government shutdown.

This bathroom flex is honestly pretty wild timing

“Usually in a time of national suffering, there’s a generally accepted principle of leadership that you at least pretend to feel the pain of the people that you represent,” Stewart said.

“But this president seems to go out of this way to let struggling Americans know that — your premiums may be going up, tariffs may be shutting down your small businesses, you may be losing your food assistance, but it’ll all be OK because Donald Trump is building a ballroom that looks like the inside of Marie Antoinette’s vagina,” Stewart added in front of a lively crowd.

The comic also made fun of Trump for posting pictures of a redone Lincoln Bathroom at the White House over and over on social media. He said the timing was bad because many people are dealing with higher electric bills, and some are even having their heat turned off.

Stewart seemed to wonder if Trump realizes how out of touch this looks to regular people who are struggling. Stewart isn’t the only late night host who has drawn sharp reactions from Trump over political commentary.

The Daily Show host also went after Speaker Mike Johnson for calling Trump “big hearted.” Stewart said Trump’s actions show he really only cares about certain people. He said Trump works for “you if you are a personal friend, or if you donated a lot of money, or if you enriched his meme coin businesses, or you enriched his son’s crypto coin businesses.”

Stewart said we’re living in “bizarro world” and that Trump “is no longer even trying to justify random foreign aid, or blatant cryptocurrency corruption or ‘let them eat cake’ optics.”

He thinks Trump doesn’t even bother to explain or defend his choices anymore when they only help people close to him. Stewart’s talk about tariffs hurting small businesses matches up with ongoing Senate pushback against Trump’s trade policies.

Stewart mentioned The Great Gatsby and called the book by F. Scott Fitzgerald “a cautionary tale.” He thinks Trump missed the whole point of the story by throwing a party based on it during hard times. The book is about how too much wealth and showing off can be bad, especially when other people are suffering.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy