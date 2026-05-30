Influencer visits Ohio 6 Flags. Now he’s banned for life after smuggling chicken nuggets on a rollercoaster

Social media influencer Allen Ferrell has received a lifetime ban from all Six Flags parks after filming himself eating chicken nuggets while riding Cedar Point’s iconic Millennium Force roller coaster, according to park officials. The incident took place at Cedar Point, the Ohio amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio, on the shores of Lake Erie that Six Flags now owns. In the video that led to the ban, Ferrell concealed a 10-piece order of McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets in his pants before boarding Millennium Force.

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The steel coaster stands 310 feet tall and reaches speeds of about 93 mph. During the ride, Ferrell removed the nuggets and began eating them as the train raced through the course. He reportedly ate seven nuggets and even attempted to use dipping sauce while the coaster was in motion. The challenge began after a follower suggested that Ferrell try eating a 10-piece order while riding the coaster, according to local news outlet WANE.

The viral stunt drew millions of views online and a response from park officials who said Ferrell violated safety rules designed to protect riders and employees. Cedar Point confirmed that the ban applies to all Six Flags properties.

Chicken nuggies on a rollercoaster equal choking hazard

Cedar Point and Six Flags said the issue centered on safety, not the food itself. Park officials noted that loose articles, including food, are prohibited on rides because they can become hazards. The company also said eating on a high-speed roller coaster creates a choking risk.

In a statement reported by several news outlets, including Entertainment Weekly, Cedar Point spokesperson Tony Clark said, “Safety is a cornerstone of our business, and we have zero tolerance for inappropriate and unsafe behavior.” The statement added that guests who violate the park’s code of conduct are not welcome and confirmed that Ferrell received a lifetime ban from all Six Flags parks.

BANNED FOR LIFE: YouTuber Allen Ferrell will no longer be allowed at any Six Flags theme parks after sneaking chicken nuggets onto Cedar Point’s Millennium Force roller coaster and recording a video.



Ferrell attempted to eat the nuggets while traveling at speeds faster than… pic.twitter.com/XJ9ku4w9Ha — Marcus Leshock (@marcusleshock) May 28, 2026

Ferrell, 26, is a YouTuber and TikTok creator known for challenge videos, pranks, and social experiments. Reports indicate he has nearly 4 million followers on TikTok and roughly 1.8 million YouTube subscribers, where he regularly posts attention-grabbing content.

Ferrell later said he did not expect the challenge to generate such widespread attention. He acknowledged that park officials viewed the stunt as dangerous and said Cedar Point initially discussed possible legal action before both sides resolved the matter. He also described the challenge as fun despite the consequences. Meanwhile, this isn’t Ferrell’s first offense. He actually uploaded a video in June 2023 where he ate a McDonald’s sandwich on the same roller coaster, racking up over 5 million views, according to WLTX.





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