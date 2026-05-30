An Irish woman tested her theory that Google Maps was routing her away from tech bros’ houses, and arrived 10 minutes early

A TikTok user in Dublin has gone viral after claiming that Google Maps was deliberately routing pedestrians away from a wealthy street in the city’s Dublin 4 district. The video, posted by Aisling Bonner, has racked up over 558,000 views and centers on her suspicion that Park Avenue was being intentionally excluded from suggested walking routes. As first highlighted by BroBible, the theory caught traction online before the app’s routing appeared to quietly change.

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Bonner laid out her case with a screen capture from the app showing a winding route that bypassed Park Avenue entirely, despite the road offering a visibly more direct path. She calibrated her walking pace to match the average used by Google Maps to ensure a fair comparison, then set off along the route the app refused to suggest. Along the way, she noted electric gates and homes set far back from the street.

Her result: she arrived at her destination a full 10 minutes earlier than the 23-minute estimate Google Maps had provided. “If that’s not proof of the theory that there’s a tech bro or sister living on Park Avenue blocking people from walking up that road for a shorter walking route, then I don’t know what is,” she concluded. Homes in Dublin 4 regularly sell for millions of euros.

Not everyone is buying the wealthy homeowner explanation

Since the video went live, Google Maps has updated its suggestions to direct pedestrians down Park Avenue via the faster route, though whether that reflects a response to public attention or a routine algorithmic adjustment is unclear. The platform routinely updates its routing data, and the timing of this particular change has not been confirmed by Google.

@aisling_bon An important update on my recent D4 Google Maps conspiracy theory. Case CLOSED. ♬ original sound – Aisling Bonner

Reddit users were quick to offer a more straightforward explanation. One commenter, posting as Pointlessillism, argued that Google Maps likely prioritizes legal and safe pedestrian crossing points over pure speed, meaning a longer route may simply reflect where the nearest crosswalk is relative to the user’s starting side of the road. The debate mirrors other instances of viral TikTok clips prompting online scrutiny of everyday systems, a behind-the-scenes airline baggage video drew a similar wave of reaction earlier this year.

The same Reddit commenter also pointed to a logical gap in the conspiracy: driving directions for the same stretch of Park Avenue show no comparable avoidance. “Why would a misanthropic tech bro want to redirect pedestrian traffic, but not vehicle traffic, which is MUCH more noisy and disruptive?” they wrote. “If they’d played with the algorithm, they’d have removed car journeys as well!”

User complaints about Google Maps routing go beyond this one case. Others have reported streets incorrectly flagged as private, directions leading down driveways, and the app failing to surface public bus routes in major cities, favoring paid alternatives instead. A separate viral TikTok security warning about overlooked everyday risks similarly turned out to have a straightforward explanation once scrutinized. Google itself advises users to stay aware of their surroundings and confirm signage from the road or path they are on.

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