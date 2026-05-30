A marathon runner packed their hard-earned medal in a carry-on bag, and TSA took one look at the spikes and confiscated it

A marathon runner’s medal was confiscated at airport security after TSA agents flagged the spiked design as resembling a throwing star, and the moment caught on camera has since sparked a debate among travelers. As first highlighted by BroBible, TikToker @miakknhagw6 posted a video showing her suitcase moving through a scanner with the distinctively spiked gold medal visible on screen, followed by a shot of the medal sitting on a table behind the security checkpoint.

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The clip has now racked up 1.9 million views. On-screen text in the video reads, “Not the TSA agent being so annoyed because they have to throw away everyone’s marathon medals because of the spikes RIP.”

The medal’s design features prominent spikes around the edge, giving it a sun-like appearance. While the look is consistent with medals from the Miami Marathon, that event typically takes place in January, so it is unclear whether this specific medal came from that race.

TSA’s rules on throwing stars leave officers with the final call

According to the official TSA website, throwing stars are prohibited in carry-on bags but are permitted in checked baggage. Sharp objects placed in checked bags should be sheathed or securely wrapped to protect baggage handlers and inspectors. The rule has been in place since at least March 2017. Crucially, the TSA website also notes that “the final decision rests with the TSA officer on whether an item is allowed through the checkpoint,” meaning an unusual design like a spiked medal can be flagged even when it does not fall neatly under a named prohibited item.

This is not the first time marathon medals have caused issues at airports. Amid other TSA checkpoint moments going viral on TikTok, the Miami Marathon organizers sent runners a proactive email warning ahead of the race, stating, “Given its design, we have been informed that TSA may not allow the medals to be carried on flights.” They strongly encouraged participants to check their bags instead.

Even with that warning, at least two runners reportedly ran into trouble. Ricky Dean had his medal confiscated after packing it in his carry-on, and Alfred Scaletta faced issues not only because of spikes but because his medal included a spinning feature, suggesting any unusual element can trigger a secondary check.

Reactions in the comments section were split. Several people sided with the runner, with one writing “That’s not okay” and another quipping, “This is why I don’t run marathons.” One commenter floated a practical suggestion: “Why isn’t there a shipping company of some sort in airports? They could make so much money off of people shipping stuff to themselves.” Others were less sympathetic, with one responding, “Looks dangerous and don’t belong in carry on! Be smart next time,” and another adding simply, “That’s why you should put it in your checked luggage.”

The TSA has drawn attention on social media from multiple angles recently, with travelers sharing frustrations about everything from confiscated items to rising domestic airfare adding to the cost of flying. The agency’s policy of leaving final screening decisions to individual officers remains a point of contention, particularly for items that occupy a gray area between personal keepsake and potential security concern.

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