This TikToker was quoted over $1,000 for a domestic flight, then she exposed a secret technique to slash the price by hundreds

Similar to the NJ transit drama, where soccer fans are forced to pay extra just to get to the stadium, the rising transportation costs are becoming a headache for many. But it looks like people are coming up with clever ways to save themselves a handsome amount while traveling to their desired destination. Speaking of that, a Canadian TikToker has just made her simple trick public to get airplane tickets for way less.

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As reported by BroBible, the TikToker Lore (@lootscroc) was booking a WestJet flight from Calgary to Toronto. To everyone’s surprise, the initial ticket price was a whopping $1,012.17 CAD, and to cope with this price tag, she used a trick we have used elsewhere, though probably not for such purchases. Lore revealed that this price tag was reduced to almost rock-bottom when she turned on a VPN and changed her location to India.

Yes, with just a simple trick that takes only minutes, you can apparently save a ton of money. The original amount in USD is about $738, and according to this TikToker, her trick reduced the price tag to just $467 USD. Lore’s exact words in her video were, “Look at this. Same f****** flight, everything. $640, That’s more than $300 difference, just because I changed the VPN and an incognito tab.” While that’s impressive, we don’t know how safe and valid this hack is to practice, so don’t try this at home.

Her viewers seemed more focused on the initial price rather than the hack itself

Again, the hack looks impressive and clever, but her viewers were more unhappy with the original price than happy over the fact that she just shared a secret way to reduce it. One of them recalled old times, saying, “I used to go from Calgary to Toronto for $130 round trip before covid.” Similarly, another one complained about the insane price tag for a trip that’s in the same country.

@lootscroc Whoever said Canada is just three companies in a trench coat was onto something. There was also MORE FLIGHT OPTIONS! With VPN ♬ original sound – Lore

They said, “Ok but why is no one talking about why it’s 1K TO FLY 4 HOURS to Toronto which is in the SAME COUNTRY???” Coming back to the TikToker, she wasn’t happy even after uncovering a secret technique. Lore said, “These airlines, they’re so f***** up. Like, oh, my god, we need anti-trust laws. We need anti-monopoly laws in Canada. This is crazy. Like, they need to literally go to jail for this. This is nuts.”

Lore sounds just as frustrated as a Spirit Airlines passenger was before when a mid-air yoga interrupted her nap. Though she also said that this hack doesn’t always work, “didn’t work the first time I tried it.” Regardless, regional pricing is a thing in a lot of industries, not just in the airline business. The hack may have worked for this TikToker and many others, but changing your location virtually might violate rules and regulations. As a result, one should avoid it if they can just to be on the safe side.

As long as Lore is concerned, she may have gotten cheap tickets, but it looks like she has sparked a debate about regional pricing.

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