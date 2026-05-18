‘Masterful and Brilliant Victory’: Trump says the media would hand Iran a win on the front page even if they walked out of Tehran in full surrender

President Donald Trump has launched a sharp attack on the mainstream media over what he sees as biased coverage of the ongoing conflict with Iran. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump claimed that even if Iran were to fully surrender, the media would still find a way to frame it as a victory for Iran.

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Trump took direct aim at The New York Times, CNN, and The Wall Street Journal – which he called the “China Street Journal” – accusing them of consistently covering the situation in Iran’s favor. “The Dumacrats and Media have totally lost their way,” Trump wrote, according to Mediaite, using his usual term for Democrats. “They have gone absolutely CRAZY!!!”

Fox News Military Analyst and retired Army General Jack Keane recently said that the US is close to returning to full military operations against Iran. Speaking on America’s Newsroom, Keane warned that the Iranian regime is more focused on its own survival than the well-being of its people.

Trump’s frustration with media bias reflects a deeper divide over how the Iran conflict is being covered

“We’ve tried to work a deal with these guys, and it just doesn’t seem possible,” Keane said. “And where we are, we’re on the cusp of going back into military operations.” He also said that the US and Israel would carry out a combined military operation, with no half measures, targeting what remains of Iran’s military capabilities and sources of income. “Without revenue, it’s hard to see how this regime can survive,” Keane added.

In his Truth Social post, Trump painted a vivid picture to make his point about media bias. This is not the first time Trump has issued a direct warning to Iran – he has previously posted a stark new warning directed at Iran with no details on what comes next.

If Iran surrenders, admits their Navy is gone and resting at the bottom of the sea, and their Air Force is no longer with us, and if their entire Military walks out of Tehran, weapons dropped and hands held high, each shouting “I surrender, I surrender” while wildly waving the… pic.twitter.com/2lMa7PrZMK — Commentary Donald J Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) May 18, 2026

“If Iran surrenders, admits their Navy is gone and resting at the bottom of the sea, and their Air Force is no longer with us, and if their entire Military walks out of Tehran, weapons dropped and hands held high, each shouting ‘I surrender, I surrender’ while wildly waving the representative White Flag,” the post reads.

“And if their entire remaining Leadership signs all necessary ‘Documents of Surrender,’ and admit their defeat to the great power and force of the magnificent U.S.A., The Failing New York Times, The China Street Journal (WSJ!), Corrupt and now Irrelevant CNN, and all other members of the Fake News Media, will headline that Iran had a Masterful and Brilliant Victory over The United States of America, it wasn’t even close.”

Iran’s revised offer to end the war has been rejected by the White House as insufficient, with U.S. officials warning military action could resume if Tehran refuses major nuclear concessions.



Source: Axios pic.twitter.com/k0d5TpValZ — Clash Report (@clashreport) May 18, 2026

The US has imposed heavy economic sanctions on Iran, and Israel has been carrying out airstrikes on Iranian targets in the region. Both sides remain firm, and the situation continues to be tense with no clear resolution in sight.

Trump’s comments have brought renewed attention to the debate over how the media covers the Iran conflict. Meanwhile, Trump’s allies in Congress have also been busy defending his positions – Senator Lindsey Graham recently made a controversial defense of Trump’s stance on Americans’ finances on television, drawing significant attention.

Some see Trump’s media remarks as a way to shift focus away from the real issues, while others argue that media bias is a genuine concern that deserves serious discussion. As the conflict develops, the US and its allies are keeping up pressure on Iran to reach a peaceful agreement. With military options still on the table and economic pressure mounting, the outcome of the standoff remains uncertain.

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