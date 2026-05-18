‘This is Trump’s Churchill moment’: Lindsey Graham goes on TV and produces a bizarre defense of Trump’s controversial ‘Americans’ finances’ comment

Senator Lindsey Graham appeared on Meet The Press recently and did something unusual, instead of defending President Donald Trump’s comments about American finances in the usual way, he compared the President to Winston Churchill. The comparison came amid ongoing fallout from the war in Iran and quickly drew a lot of attention.

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The controversy started when Trump said, “I don’t think about American financial situation,” adding, “I don’t think about anybody. I think about one thing: we cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon, that’s all.” This came at a time when many Americans are already feeling economic pressure. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, inflation rose by 0.6 percent in April, with gas prices jumping 5.4 percent in the same month.

Rather than stepping back from Trump’s remarks, Graham backed them up fully during his interview with Kristen Welker, according to The Independent. “When Churchill came into power, he promised blood, sweat, toll, heartache until we deal with the Nazis, who are an existential threat to the British way of life,” Graham said. For Graham, rising gas prices are a lesser concern compared to stopping Iran from getting a nuclear weapon.

Graham’s hawkish shift reflects just how far his political loyalties have moved

This is a notable change for Graham, who once called Trump “a jackass” during the 2015 election cycle. He now operates as one of Trump’s firmest supporters and a strong military hawk. Graham insisted the US is currently “inside the 10-yard line” in the conflict with Iran and that continued military action is the only path to ending it.

When pushed on the issue of high fuel costs, Graham did not back down. “Do I worry about gas prices? Yes, but President Trump’s right,” he said. “The biggest threat to disability in the world is a nuclear-armed Iran, and whatever price we have to pay, we will pay.” He even said, “It’s worth losing my job,” if it means stopping Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

WELKER: Do you agree with the president that he shouldn't be taking Americans' financial situation into account when dealing with Iran?



LINDSEY GRAHAM: This is his Churchill moment. President Trump is right. pic.twitter.com/YaQSHKTkVS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 17, 2026

The economic impact on everyday Americans is real. The national average for a gallon of gas has reached $4.52, according to AAA. A recent survey found that 77 percent of respondents believe current policies have increased the cost of living in their communities, and polling shows a large share of the public holds Trump responsible for rising costs. Despite this, Trump has not walked back his comments, reports The Hill.

When asked about them ahead of his return from a summit in China, he told reporters, “That’s a perfect statement. I’d make it again.” He has also expressed confidence that once the conflict ends, gasoline and oil prices will “drop like a rock.” Other Republican leaders are feeling the pressure too. House Speaker Mike Johnson has acknowledged that instability in the Strait of Hormuz is disrupting the delivery of goods to grocery stores, which is feeding into inflation.

Trump on oil:



The price of oil will drop like a rock as soon as a deal is done. I guess it already is today.



Now, we have a very serious chance of making a deal that doesn’t guarantee anything. I’m not guaranteeing anything. I’m not going to come out here in a week or two weeks… pic.twitter.com/3vDYg8gokD — Clash Report (@clashreport) March 23, 2026

He said Republicans want to resolve these international issues so they can get back to what he calls “the kitchen table issues.” Meanwhile, divisions within the Republican Party continue to surface, Trump recently threatened to pull his endorsement over Boebert’s Kentucky visit to praise Thomas Massie, highlighting the tensions inside the party.

Graham, for his part, believes that once Iran is “put in a box,” gas prices will come down and broader regional peace will follow. Whether voters will accept that trade-off remains to be seen. Trump has also shown a similarly dismissive attitude toward other foreign threats. He recently shrugged off China’s cyberattacks on US infrastructure in a way that surprised many observers.

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