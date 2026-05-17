‘They stole our chip industry’: Trump goes off on Taiwan in Beijing and tells them to ‘cool it a little bit’ after meeting with Xi Jinping

US President Donald Trump attacked Taiwan during a Fox News interview as he wrapped up his trip to Beijing, China. He told Fox News anchor Bret Baier that Taiwan “stole our chip industry” and should “cool it a little bit.” The exchange aired on Friday night’s edition of Fox News Channel’s Special Report.

Recommended Videos

When Baier asked Trump whether the people of Taiwan should feel more or less secure after his meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump responded, “I think they should feel neutral.” He then went on to talk about the history of Taiwan’s chip industry and how it developed over the years, making clear that he holds Taiwan responsible for what he sees as an unfair trade situation, reports Mediaite.

Trump claimed that Taiwan’s chip industry was “stolen” from the US because previous administrations failed to impose strong tariffs and trade policies. He argued that if the US had placed a 100% tariff on chip imports from Taiwan, the island would never have built its own chip industry in the first place.

Trump’s remarks put Taiwan in a difficult spot as Beijing watches closely

Trump’s comments have caused serious concern in Taiwan, with many seeing his words as a warning rather than just frustration over trade. The remarks came at a particularly sensitive time, as Trump had just finished high-level meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, making the timing of his criticism all the more significant.

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te has maintained that Taiwan does not need to declare formal independence, as it already considers itself a sovereign nation. This position has long been Taiwan’s official stance, but it continues to put the island at odds with Beijing, which views any move toward formal independence as a red line.

Trump: "They stole our chip industry … Taiwan would be smart to cool it a little bit." pic.twitter.com/UERwOoe0SO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 15, 2026

Beijing has long viewed Taiwan as part of its territory and has not ruled out taking it by force. The US has historically tried to maintain a careful balance between its relationship with China and its support for Taiwan, which makes Trump’s blunt remarks all the more notable. Trump has also been making headlines for other bold moves in foreign policy, including how dropped charges linked to hiring Trump’s lawyer.

According to the BBC, Trump said he wants both Taiwan and China to “cool it a little bit.” While this can be seen as an attempt to ease regional tensions, it also serves as a direct message to Taiwan not to push for formal independence. The statement drew mixed reactions, with some seeing it as a balanced approach and others viewing it as a sign that US support for Taiwan may be softening under Trump.

Taiwan’s chip industry has been growing since the 1970s, when the island was mainly a manufacturing base for US companies like Intel. By the 1980s, Taiwan had developed its own major chip companies, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), which became serious competitors to US chip makers.Trump’s comments raise questions about how much the US will continue to support Taiwan as Chinese pressure grows.

With Beijing consistently pushing its claim over the island, and the US trying to manage its relationship with China at the same time, Taiwan finds itself caught in the middle of a very high-stakes situation. How the US handles this going forward will be closely watched by governments and chip industry leaders around the world. Trump has not held back on other topics during his Fox News appearances either, including Trump’s remarks on Iranian names and Space Force.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy