Former Bolivian President Evo Morales has accused the United States of organizing a military operation to either detain or kill him in Bolivia. He made this claim on social media. Morales is currently on trial for allegedly fathering a child with a 15-year-old girl while he was in office.

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According to Morales, the US “ordered the government of Rodrigo Paz to carry out a military operation, with the support of the DEA and the U.S. Southern Command, to detain or kill me.” He directly named former minister Carlos “Zorro” Sánchez Berzaín, who fled to Miami after the 2003 Black October massacre.

He also named Vice Minister of Social Defense Ernesto Justiniano, who is reportedly in Washington. The US has not responded to Morales’ claims. Bolivia’s government, led by President Rodrigo Paz, has been a close ally of the US in the region, and the accusation is likely to put a strain on that relationship.

Morales remains in hiding as legal troubles and political tensions mount in Bolivia

Morales has been hiding in his central coca-growing stronghold of Chapare since late 2024, protected by Indigenous supporters who have promised to resist any attempt to capture him. The Public Prosecutor’s Office has already issued an arrest warrant for him, but authorities have been unable to carry it out because of his supporters blocking the way. His supporters have warned that they will “throw the country into turmoil” if he is arrested.

In court, Morales’ lawyer Wilfredo Chavez said that neither Morales nor his lawyers would show up, as they had not been “properly notified.” Chavez claimed the court did not send the summons to Morales’ address and had instead served it through an edict. The accusation adds to a growing list of concerns about how the US conducts military operations abroad without informing allies.

EEUU ordenó al gobierno de Rodrigo Paz ejecutar una operación militar, con el apoyo de la DEA y el Comando Sur norteamericano, para detenerme o matarme.

Entre los impulsores de esa acción están el exministro de Gobierno de Gonzalo Sánchez de Lozada -que fugó a Miami luego de la… — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) May 15, 2026

Morales, who rose from poverty to become one of Latin America’s longest-serving leaders, has slammed those “that persecute me and condemn me in record time.” His refusal to give up power in 2019 after three terms led to a difficult exit that cast a shadow over nearly 14 years of economic progress and poverty reduction in Bolivia.

BREAKING: US armed forces & Bolivian police are preparing a joint operation to kidnap Evo Morales and massacre the indigenous communities in the vicinity.



Police officers opposed to the plan have leaked documents confirming the operation. pic.twitter.com/ZFvK7ggwMn — Ollie Vargas (@Ollie_Vargas_) May 16, 2026

He was forced to resign after elections tainted by fraud, and later went into exile in Mexico and Argentina before returning home a year later. The charge of fathering a child with a 15-year-old girl while in office is something Morales has strongly denied. Despite the arrest warrant, his presence in Chapare, surrounded by loyal supporters, has made it very difficult for authorities to act.

Rural indigenous communities have surrounded Evo Morales' residence to protect him. Leaked docs (attached below) show US armed forces & Bolivian police preparing a joint operation to kidnap him & massacre villagers.



"If we surrender now, how will our future generations live?" https://t.co/BQRA63F8tl pic.twitter.com/VMHWssW1Le — Ollie Vargas (@Ollie_Vargas_) May 16, 2026

The broader situation in Bolivia remains tense. Morales’ accusations against the DEA and U.S. Southern Command have added a new layer of conflict to an already complicated political crisis, and many in Bolivia are now calling for a formal investigation into the alleged US-backed military operation. Observers have noted a broader pattern in US politics where government deals financially benefit powerful families, raising further questions about transparency in Washington’s foreign policy decisions.

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