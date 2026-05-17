Trump spent years vowing to stop China from buying American farmland. A trip to Beijing is all it took to change his mind, and MAGA wants answers

For years, Donald Trump made it a core part of his MAGA movement to stop China from buying American farmland. He framed it as a matter of national security, promising to protect American land from foreign ownership. It was one of his clearest and most repeated campaign promises heading into 2024.

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But after a trip to Beijing, Trump appears to have changed his position entirely. In an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Trump defended Chinese ownership of American farmland, arguing that pulling out foreign investment would drive down land prices and hurt American farmers. This directly contradicts what he promised voters during his 2024 campaign.

The backlash from his own base has been quick and sharp. According to The Daily Beast, prominent conservative Marjorie Taylor Greene pushed back publicly, writing on X: “Trump says it’s insulting to tell China their students can’t go to our universities. Imagine being an American student and receiving a rejection letter while 500,000 Chinese students get in! And NO it is not ok for China to buy our farmland!!!”

Trump’s farmland reversal puts his own National Farm Security Action Plan in serious doubt

According to the Farm Service Agency, Chinese-held land accounts for just 0.52 percent of all foreign-held acres in the United States. Despite the relatively small number, the political significance of Trump’s reversal is large, especially given that his administration rolled out the National Farm Security Action Plan in July 2025, which was specifically designed to ban new Chinese farmland purchases and force existing Chinese landowners to sell.

This sits in stark contrast to his broader economic stance, as Trump has separately pushed federal agencies to prioritize purchasing American-made products as part of his America First agenda. Trump’s comments have now thrown that plan into question. It is unclear whether the administration intends to move forward with it or quietly walk it back. The White House has not responded to requests for comment on the matter.

Trump says it’s insulting to tell China their students can’t go to our universities, imagine being an American student and receiving a rejection letter while 500,000 Chinese students get in!

And NO it is not ok for China to buy our farmland!!!

And no that’s not common sense!!! https://t.co/9qep1TUz8P — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) May 15, 2026

It is not just grassroots MAGA supporters who are confused. Members of Trump’s own party have been left trying to make sense of the sudden shift, with some lawmakers openly questioning whether it is wise to allow Chinese buyers to continue purchasing American land.

Has China defeated our country? https://t.co/dD592DaPo5 — Cernovich (@Cernovich) May 15, 2026

The reversal has also reignited broader criticism that Trump has been too easy on China, a charge his supporters have long dismissed but now find harder to argue against. As one user on X wrote in response to the news: “Has China defeated our country?” That question is now circulating widely among conservatives who feel blindsided by the change.

Trump has also faced separate scrutiny over his financial decisions, with records showing he was quietly trading stocks before public announcements. He has not offered a detailed explanation for why his position shifted after the Beijing trip. What is clear is that his comments have created a significant rift between him and a portion of his base that took his anti-China land ownership stance seriously and built a political identity around it.

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