‘AMERICA FIRST means BUY AMERICAN’: Trump wants federal agencies to buy products made in the US, and he’s not stopping at that

President Trump stated that federal agencies must prioritize American-made products in government purchasing, The Hill reported, signaling a significant move to tighten the enforcement of domestic sourcing requirements. In a post on Truth Social, the president made his position clear regarding how the government should spend taxpayer money moving forward.

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“ALL FEDERAL AGENCIES MUST BUY AMERICAN — NO EXCUSES! For decades, Washington politicians sent your Taxpayer Dollars overseas, and let Foreign Countries rip us off while our Workers, Factories, and Supply Chains were left behind,” Trump wrote. He further emphasized that this era is ending, noting, “That betrayal is OVER.”

The administration is focused on closing loopholes that have historically allowed federal agencies to bypass domestic procurement rules. While federal agencies are generally required to buy American-made products under the Buy American Act of 1933, there have long been several exceptions to this law. These include situations involving unreasonable costs, product unavailability, or instances where domestic preference would be considered inconsistent with the public interest.

Trump has frequently criticized government agencies for signing too many waivers that allow for the purchase of foreign-made products when domestic options are available

“My Administration is strengthening MADE IN AMERICA Laws, ENDING Waiver Loopholes, and STOPPING the Federal Government from buying Foreign Products when Great American Products are available — And to the D.C. Bureaucrats: NO MORE handing out Waivers like candy!” Trump wrote. He added, “No more rubber-stamping exceptions for Foreign Products while American Workers get shafted.”

This recent push is part of a broader strategy to boost domestic manufacturing and reduce the reliance of the federal government on foreign supply chains. During his time in office, the president has maintained a consistent focus on these policies. In April of 2017, he issued the Buy American, Hire American executive order, which increased the enforcement of existing laws.

Two years later, he signed an executive order focused on strengthening Buy-American preferences for infrastructure projects. That order provided clear, strict guidelines for iron and steel products, mandating that all manufacturing processes, starting from the initial melting stage through the final application of coatings, must occur within the United States to qualify for the label.

Beyond procurement, the administration is also taking aim at fraudulent labeling. In March, the president signed an executive order titled “Ensuring Truthful Advertising of Products Claiming To Be Made in America.” This order directs the Federal Trade Commission to prioritize enforcement against companies that falsely label items as U.S.-made. It also calls on various federal agencies responsible for country-of-origin labeling to work alongside the commission to ensure consistent government guidance.

As part of this effort, agencies overseeing federal procurement contracts are now required to periodically verify that products marketed as American-made actually meet the necessary standards. Suspected violations are directed to the U.S. Department of Justice for potential enforcement action.

“We are putting American Workers, American Factories, and American Supply Chains FIRST — Bigger, better, and stronger than ever before! I already signed EO 14392 to crack down on fake MADE IN AMERICA claims, and we are enforcing it HARD,” Trump added on Truth Social.

The administration’s strategy extends to the private sector as well, particularly within the automotive industry. The president has pushed foreign companies to establish factories in the United States, often tying these requirements to trade agreements that outline multimillion-dollar investments. The goal of these agreements is to create more domestic jobs and increase the country’s profit from exports.

The president concluded his Sunday remarks by reiterating his core philosophy. “No more games. No more fake labels. No more ripping off the American Taxpayer. AMERICA FIRST means BUY AMERICAN!” he stated. By targeting both the procurement process and the digital marketplace where consumers encounter misleading origin claims, the administration is attempting to reshape how federal agencies and the public interact with domestic versus foreign-made goods.

This ongoing effort marks a continuation of the policies initiated during his first administration, with an even more aggressive focus on closing the waiver loopholes that have allowed foreign products to remain a staple of federal spending for years.

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