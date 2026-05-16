‘Finest facility of its kind’: Trump uses China to sell his White House ballroom as criticism mounts over the $400 million project

Shortly after returning from his trip to China on Air Force One, Donald Trump took to Truth Social to defend the construction of a new White House ballroom. He pointed to what he saw in China as a reason the U.S. needs one too, writing, “China has a Ballroom, and so should the U.S.A.! It’s under construction, ahead of schedule, and will be the finest facility of its kind anywhere in the U.S.A.”

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The project has been controversial from the start, partly because building it required tearing down the historic East Wing. Critics have raised concerns about the demolition’s historical impact and where the money is coming from. Trump had earlier said no taxpayer money would be used, but the numbers have since changed. The original cost estimate was $200 million, but it has now doubled to $400 million.

According to The Mirror, Senate Republicans are now trying to include an additional $1 billion in security funding for the project inside a larger budget reconciliation bill. They say the funding is urgently needed following an assassination attempt on the president last month, with Republican senators describing Secret Service briefings as convincing enough to justify the request.

Senate Democrats are calling the billion-dollar security request a waste of money tied to Trump’s ego

Senate Democrats are pushing back hard. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer has been the loudest critic, calling out the contradiction between Trump’s earlier promises and the current budget ask. “Well, give me a break. He’s put a billion dollars in the budget for it. This staggering waste of taxpayer dollars has nothing, nothing to do with security and everything to do with Trump’s ego,” Schumer said in a letter to his colleagues.

The path for this funding in the Senate is not straightforward. The proposal must pass the Byrd Rule, which requires that anything in a reconciliation package have a direct budget impact rather than being a policy change. On Thursday night, the Senate parliamentarian already struck down parts of the same bill related to immigration enforcement for not meeting those standards.

China has a Ballroom, and so should the U.S.A.! It’s under construction, ahead of schedule, and will be the finest facility of its kind anywhere in the U.S.A. Thank you for all the support I have been given in getting this project going. Scheduled opening will be around September… pic.twitter.com/kpt8796dio — Donald J Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) May 15, 2026

Republicans are now rewriting those sections to comply. This comes as Trump has also faced setbacks on other fronts, including how his Project Freedom rollout caught Saudi Arabia off guard, forcing him to pause the operation entirely. Even if the ballroom security language survives the same review, it is still not clear whether the full bill can get the 50 votes needed to pass.

Several Republican senators have not committed to supporting the funding. Senator John Cornyn of Texas admitted the rollout could have been handled better, saying the public initially saw the whole package as being just about the ballroom. He noted that the Secret Service had to step in and explain the specific security needs to lawmakers.

ABC News has obtained a one-page breakdown of how the White House says it intends to spend the $1 billion that some Republicans want to approve for President Trump's East Wing renovation, which includes the construction of Trump's massive ballroom. https://t.co/YRhvfImPlE — ABC News (@ABC) May 13, 2026

According to Semafor, senator Lisa Murkowski also suggested the different types of spending need to be more clearly separated for the bill to move forward. Democrats, meanwhile, are already preparing to use the project as a campaign issue this fall, framing it as a symbol of excessive spending. Republicans are still trying to reshape the public narrative around it.

Trump’s name has also drawn scrutiny in other major real estate dealings, such as a Trump Tower deal that collapsed after three months, raising further questions about projects tied to his brand. The ballroom is expected to open around September 2028. During his visit to Beijing, Trump spoke positively about the support he has received for the project and referred to Chinese President Xi Jinping as “one of the World’s Great Leaders!”

The trip also included meetings with a group of top American CEOs, with the administration balancing trade and security matters alongside the diplomatic visit. The ballroom project, for now, remains both a political flashpoint and an unresolved budget fight.

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