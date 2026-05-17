‘Weak Minded’: Trump threatens to pull Lauren Boebert’s endorsement after she shows up in Kentucky to praise Thomas Massie

President Donald Trump attacked Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO) on Saturday night, calling her “Weak Minded” on Truth Social for campaigning for Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY). The attack came after Boebert joined Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) in Kentucky to show support for Massie, who has been at odds with Trump.

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According to The Hill, Trump labeled Massie a “disloyal, ungracious, and sanctimonious FOOL” on Truth Social and called Boebert a “carpetbagger,” suggesting she is unfit for public office. “A Carpetbagger, indeed! Boebert is campaigning for the Worst ‘Republican’ Congressman in the History of our Country, Thomas Massie, of the Great Commonwealth of Kentucky, and anybody who can be that dumb deserves a good Primary fight!”

Trump has publicly backed Ed Gallrein, a former Navy SEAL, in the primary race against Massie, and he repeated that support on Saturday. Trump called Gallrein a “Military Hero,” “loyal,” and “MAGA all the way,” saying he would be a better fit for the Republican Party. This is not the first time Trump has gone after Massie, who has taken independent positions on issues including the Iran war and the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Boebert stood her ground, refusing to apologize for supporting her friend Massie

Boebert responded to Trump’s post on X without backing down. “Yes, I saw the President’s post. No, I’m not mad or offended. I knew the risks when I agreed to stand by my friend Thomas Massie.” She also made clear that her political beliefs have not changed, adding, “I was, and will be, America First, America Always, and MAGA. Onward.”

Her response drew support from many people online. As one user wrote, “No doubt you knew it was coming and did the right thing anyway. Thank you.” Others also voiced their support, with some saying, “I stand with Lauren Boebert,” while others took a more critical view of the broader MAGA movement, stating, “MAGA is not America first. MAGA is Trump first. You can see the writing on the wall. MAGA is dying. A slow, painful death.”

Yes, I saw the President’s post.



No, I’m not mad or offended. I knew the risks when I agreed to stand by my friend Thomas Massie.



I was, and will be, America First, America Always, and MAGA.



Onward 🇺🇸 — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 16, 2026

The clash between Trump and Boebert points to a growing divide inside the Republican Party. Trump’s endorsement has become one of the most powerful tools in Republican primary races, and his threat to withdraw it from Boebert is a clear sign of how much weight it carries.

Trump has also been vocal on the global stage, and China calling America a declining nation is something he has directly blamed on the Biden years. Boebert’s choice to stand by Massie, even knowing that risk, puts her in a rare position of openly defying the former and current president.

President Trump posts on TruthSocial: Is anyone interested in running against Weak Minded Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s Fourth Congressional District?



You remember Lauren moved to the District when it became obvious that she couldn’t win in her original Congressional District… pic.twitter.com/DI0hVetXdt — Donald J Trump Posts TruthSocial (@TruthTrumpPost) May 17, 2026

This feud is playing out during what has been called the most expensive primary in US history. With so much at stake, Trump’s backing can make or break a candidate’s chances. Beyond domestic battles, Trump has also been making his foreign policy positions clear, including where he stands on a potential Taiwan conflict, signaling that he wants to avoid unnecessary overseas wars.

Boebert’s refusal to step back from Massie, despite the political cost, shows that she is willing to put personal loyalty above party pressure. It remains to be seen how this falling-out between Trump and Boebert will affect her political future. She has built her brand around being a strong, unfiltered conservative voice, and her response to Trump’s attacks fits that image.

Whether voters in her district reward or punish her for this stance will likely become clear as the primary elections move forward. Massie himself has not shied away from clashing with Trump on key issues, and Boebert’s willingness to publicly align with him despite the backlash adds another layer to an already complicated relationship between the two congressmembers and the broader MAGA base.

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