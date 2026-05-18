‘I can’t tell them to vote for AOC’: Liberal commentator says she knows many leftists who would choose Tucker Carlson over AOC for president

Liberal commentator Briahna Joy Gray recently made a statement that has caught a lot of attention. She admitted that she knows quite a few people on the left who would prefer to vote for Tucker Carlson over Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Gray shared this during a recent episode of her podcast, Bad Faith, and it points to a growing sense of frustration among some voters with their political options.

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Gray made it clear that she does not want to recommend either of them to voters. During the show, she said, “It’s crazy, I know many people on the left who would happily vote for Tucker Carlson before AOC.” She added, “I am frustrated by that dynamic because I don’t want Tucker Carlson to be president. I also can’t see myself damaging my own credibility by telling someone to vote for AOC. These options hurt us all.”

Gray did acknowledge that Carlson has said some “bad stuff” in the past, specifically pointing to his previous comments about which immigrants assimilate best in the United States, reports Mediaite. Even so, she noted that he could be “quite appealing” to voters right now, especially following his recent “rebirth,” which seems largely tied to his very public break from President Donald Trump.

Carlson’s sharp break from Trump has helped build his appeal among frustrated voters

Carlson has been openly critical of the President, accusing him of failing the average American and focusing too much on global issues rather than domestic ones. In a recent statement, Carlson said, “You have not done a good job running this country. You don’t even care to try. You’d rather run the world or the empire. You don’t want to improve Baltimore. You don’t care about Gary, Indiana.”

He continued, “Rural America makes you sick… Normal leaders would ask themselves, ‘Why are people mad? What are they dissatisfied with? How can I help them? They’re clearly in pain.'” He also suggested the President was the “Antichrist,” a claim he tried to walk back when questioned by The New York Times, though the reporter read his own words back to him.

Briahna Joy Gray: "I know many, you know, people on the left who would happily vote for Tucker Carlson before AOC.



I am frustrated by that dynamic because I, you know, I don't want Tucker Carlson to be President, I also can't see myself damaging my own credibility by telling… pic.twitter.com/kmYgVcE6HN — Post-Left Watch (postleftwatch.bsky.social) (@PostLeftWatch) May 17, 2026

Beyond domestic issues, Carlson has also spoken out strongly about Israel and the joint U.S. strikes against Iran. He has claimed that Israel is “in charge” of America and that Operation Epic Fury is being “waged” solely on behalf of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This kind of talk is a big reason why some voters are paying attention to him, while others remain wary.

The podcast also touched on Ocasio-Cortez. Gray referenced a social media post from former Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who criticized Ocasio-Cortez for refusing to vote for an amendment that would have cut funding for Israel. Gray argued that it was fair for voters to “start poking” at the priorities of Ocasio-Cortez.

AOC has also faced scrutiny over her stance on running for higher office, having recently dismissed both a presidential and Senate run in a single answer. The possibility of a Carlson presidential run is gaining traction. Earlier in May, he reached 7 percent on the Polymarket prediction markets for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination.

Tucker Carlson reaches the highest odds of the 2028 GOP presidential nomination, at 7%, up 3% in the last week on Polymarket, prompting rumors he is “teasing” a presidential run.



When asked for an official comment by AF Post on the rumors of whether he would run, Carlson stayed… pic.twitter.com/pODVq1eA49 — AF Post (@AFpost) May 3, 2026

That is a notable number for someone with no formal campaign, no committee, and no party backing. He has built his own media presence on platforms like YouTube and X, reaching millions of people directly without relying on traditional networks or donors.

Carlson has firmly placed himself in the isolationist “America First” wing of the Republican Party. By clashing with the President over military actions in Iran, which he called “absolutely disgusting and evil,” he is tapping into a frustration similar to what drove the 2016 surge.

Former Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene even publicly urged him to run, saying he would beat the current administration if he entered the race. It is worth noting that AOC has warned Democrats against trusting Greene, even as some of her own left-wing colleagues have pushed back on that position.

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