‘Such a hypocrite’: Megyn Kelly fires back at Bill Maher after he tells his audience to wish Israel a happy birthday or ‘admit they’re antisemitic’

Conservative podcaster Megyn Kelly has hit back at comedian Bill Maher after he aired a pro-Israel segment on his show Real Time With Bill Maher. In the segment, Maher criticized anyone who did not acknowledge Israel’s 78th birthday and called them “antisemitic.” Kelly responded on Saturday, calling him a hypocrite and saying he was going “full BLM 2020.”

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On Friday night’s episode, Maher delivered a blunt message to his audience, saying, “And, new rule, since yesterday was Israel’s birthday, having become a nation on May 14, 78 years ago, everyone must at least wish her a happy birthday or admit they’re antisemitic.” He went on to say, “Now, it’s everyone’s right in a free country to be antisemitic, but enough with hiding behind Israel, or Zionism, or Netanyahu.”

According to Mediaite, Maher also said, “If you think, as so many do now, that when it comes to human rights, Israel is the monster country of all time, you either don’t read, or you don’t care about your own hypocrisy. Because there are so many worse places. But that’s where we are these days: No Jews, no news.” The audience appeared uncomfortable with his tone, and Maher added a sarcastic, “Ha ha.”

Megyn Kelly’s ‘hypocrite’ jab at Maher exposes the growing divide over Israel in U.S. politics

Kelly took to X to respond to Maher’s comments, writing, “He’s such a hypocrite. ‘Anti-woke warrior’ except when it comes to the one identity he shares and then he’s full BLM 2020.” Maher has spoken publicly about having a Jewish mother and a Catholic upbringing, but has said he does not identify as Jewish.

Kelly, meanwhile, has been vocal in her support for Israel, especially after the 2023 Hamas attacks, though she has also criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his handling of the Gaza conflict. The debate over Israel’s role in U.S. politics has been growing more divisive in recent years, with even the Republican Party beginning to split on the issue.

He’s such a hypocrite. “Anti-woke warrior” except when it comes to the one identity he shares and then he’s full BLM 2020. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 16, 2026

This comes amid broader tensions in the region, including reports of Israel’s covert operation to destabilize Iran’s government, which has added more fuel to the debate. A recent Politico poll found that self-identified “MAGA” Trump voters are more supportive of Netanyahu’s government than those who voted for Trump but do not identify as MAGA.

The same poll also shows a generational divide within the GOP. Thirty-two percent of Trump voters under 35 say the U.S. is too closely aligned with Israel’s government, while only 11 percent of Trump voters over 55 feel the same way. A similar divide exists in the Democratic Party, where younger voters also tend to hold stronger views against Israel’s actions and influence.

The role of pro-Israel lobbying group AIPAC, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, has become a point of tension on both sides. AIPAC has faced criticism for getting involved in Democratic primaries, but it has also become a rallying point for some Republican voters.

The Politico poll found that MAGA Trump voters are 14 points more supportive of AIPAC’s political involvement than other voters in the coalition, while non-MAGA Trump voters are 11 points more likely to oppose it. Israel’s military activities have also drawn international attention beyond Gaza.

From @Politico "Poll: MAGA is largely aligned with Israel as GOP divides deepen…" Including re AIPAC https://t.co/DazaVdaJC7 @AIPAC pic.twitter.com/oJEokJ6b0O — Washington Views (@WashingtonViews) May 16, 2026

A recent report revealed details about Israel’s secret military base built in Iraq before it struck Iran, an operation that nearly triggered a second war. These kinds of actions continue to shape how Americans on both sides of the aisle view U.S. support for Israel.

Kelly’s criticism of Maher is one of the latest signs of the growing tension between different voices on the Israel issue in American politics. As the Republican Party continues to shift on this topic, and with the 2028 primary cycle approaching, the debate over U.S. support for Israel is unlikely to cool down anytime soon.

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