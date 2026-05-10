Wall Street Journal reveals Israel built a secret military base in Iraq before striking Iran, and nearly started a second war covering it up

Israel secretly built a military base in Iraq to support its operations against Iran, according to reports citing United States officials and other sources. The base was established in February and served as a logistics hub for the Israeli Air Force ahead of a major strike operation.

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The facility was used in the lead-up to coordinated strikes that Israel and the United States carried out against Iran on February 28. The base was specifically designed to act as a logistical backbone for those strikes, giving Israeli forces a forward operating hub closer to the target.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the construction of the base came during a period of intense military activity across the region. Around the same time, Israeli strikes in Lebanon killed 17 people, adding to the already high tensions across West Asia.

The secret Iraq base gave Israel a major tactical edge, but at serious geopolitical cost

Details about the base were revealed through information attributed to United States officials and other sources, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. Having a forward staging ground like this can significantly cut down response times and help sustain long-range military operations.

Diplomatic efforts have largely stalled alongside the military activity. Despite some early optimism from the United States about a potential peace deal, no meaningful progress has been made, even as talks between the US and Iran were edging closer to an agreement. Iran has not responded to the latest proposal and has instead focused on issuing its own strategic warnings.

Exclusive: Israel built a secret military post in Iraq to support its campaign against Iran and launched strikes on Iraqi troops who almost found it early in the war https://t.co/f9FISMgdNs — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) May 9, 2026

Iran’s warnings have centered on the Strait of Hormuz, with Tehran suggesting that certain vessels will face difficulties in the area. A ship was also recently struck by an unknown projectile, further underlining how dangerous the region has become for both military and commercial interests. Smoke was also seen rising at an air base in Harir, Iraq, on March 12, 2026.

Iran’s silence on the United States peace plan signals where things currently stand. When diplomatic channels go quiet, military actions tend to become the main form of engagement, and the prospect of a peaceful resolution appears to be moving further away. Adding to the strain, the government shutdown that left Coast Guard troops unpaid while deployed in the region has only complicated the broader military picture.

🇮🇱🇮🇶 Israel built a secret military base in Iraq's western desert, with U.S. knowledge, to support strikes on Iran 1,000 miles away



A shepherd noticed the helicopters. Iraqi troops went to investigate. Israel bombed them.



One soldier got killed, two wounded. And the base… https://t.co/qhAru1K1Tp pic.twitter.com/vD7EEKOxFF — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 9, 2026

The secret base construction in February effectively set the stage for the coordinated strikes that followed later that month. With the Strait of Hormuz under threat and military activity continuing across the region, the potential for further escalation remains high.

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